Bharat Electronics secures order worth ₹973 Crore

23 Dec 2024 , 11:14 AM

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL), a Navratna PSU, reported fresh orders of ₹973 Crore since its previous statement on December 9.

In an exchange filing, BEL stated that the ₹973 Crore orders include platform screen doors for metro rail, radars, communications, equipment, jammers, seekers, enhanced submarine, sonar, updated satcom terminals, test stations, spares, and services.

BEL has secured orders totaling ₹9,801 Crore in 2025.

BEL has won only 40% of its overall order inflow projection of ₹25,000 Crore for the fiscal year 2025.

Brokerage firms noted last month that all eyes would be on the number of orders that BEL secures in the second half of the current fiscal year. It stated that while current order inflows have lagged this year, this is not cause for alarm.

Bharat Electronics Limited reported a 34% increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, to ₹1,091 Crore, up from ₹812 Crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue from operations in Q2 stood at ₹4,583 Crore, a 15% jump over ₹3,993 Crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

On a consolidated basis, BEL’s PAT increased 38% to ₹1,093 Crore from ₹790 Crore in Q2 FY24.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

