Birlasoft Re-appoints Angan Guha as CEO and MD for Two More Years

Birlasoft Limited has re-appointed Angan Guha as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for another two years, starting December 1, 2025.

The company’s Board of Directors cleared the extension after receiving a recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The appointment remains subject to the necessary statutory approvals.

Guha’s current tenure ends on November 30, 2025, after which he will continue to lead the company under the new term.

Prior to joining Birlasoft, he worked with Wipro, where he headed the Americas Strategic Market Unit and was part of the firm’s Executive Board and Group Executive Council.

An electronics engineering graduate from the University of Pune, Guha has also completed an executive management programme at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.