Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.4-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based real estate business Brigade Enterprises Limited announced that it has acquired a 4.4-acre land parcel in Whitefield, east of Bengaluru. The company has acquired the stated land parcel to develop a premium residential project having a total development potential of 0.6 million square feet.

The company said that the project is expected to generate a gross development value (GDV) of about ₹950 Crore. The upcoming development will showcase high-end specifications and state-of-the-art features, serving contemporary urban living. The company plans to offer a mix of spacious apartments.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises, stated that this project will not only expand its portfolio but also offer an exceptional living experience to its customers. Strategically, this land parcel falls perfectly with the company’s vision for premium residential development.

With the prime location and robust infrastructure, the company is well poised to set new benchmarks in the segment.

The project, situated in Whitefield, east Bengaluru, will benefit from the excellent connectivity of the area, and exceptional social infrastructure.

