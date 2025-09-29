iifl-logo

Brigade Enterprises Sells Telangana Land for ₹110 Crore, Acquires AMG Info Park

29 Sep 2025 , 04:18 PM

Brigade Enterprises on September 26 executed a sale deed for an undivided proportionate share of land measuring 6,534 square yards (5,463.26 square metres or 1.35 acres) located at Kokapet village in Ranga Reddy district, Telangana.

The land, which forms part of Neopolis Layout-II, was sold to Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of the company, for a consideration of ₹110.14 crore.

The company noted that this transaction is aligned with the stated objects of Brigade Hotel Ventures’ initial public offering (IPO).

On the same day, Brigade announced the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in AMG Info Park Private Limited for ₹13.44 crore, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.

AMG Info Park, incorporated in June 2010 and engaged in real estate development, has not reported any turnover in FY23, FY24, or FY25 as it is in the process of becoming operational.

The acquisition was executed in cash and does not qualify as a related-party transaction, according to the company’s disclosure.

In a separate development earlier this week, Brigade signed a joint development agreement to undertake a residential project spread across 7.5 acres in Banashankari, South Bengaluru.

The project carries an estimated gross development value of around ₹1,200 crore and is planned to deliver premium, thoughtfully designed residential spaces.

Brigade said the upcoming project underscores its commitment to providing high-quality urban living experiences in Bengaluru’s growth corridors.

With its location close to infrastructure projects, reputed educational institutions, and major commercial hubs, the development is expected to emerge as a landmark residential address in South Bengaluru.

