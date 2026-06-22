Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains as Reliance Rally, IT Recovery and Falling Crude Lift Markets

The Indian benchmark indices ended higher on June 22, 2026, supported by easing geopolitical tensions, declining crude oil prices, strong buying in Reliance Industries following its AGM announcements, a recovery in IT stocks, and robust foreign investor inflows. The Nifty closed above 24,100 while the Sensex gained nearly 300 points, extending positive momentum despite weakness in FMCG and Consumer Durable stocks. Pharma, Healthcare, Media, and Oil & Gas sectors led the gains as investors responded positively to improving global risk sentiment and supportive domestic macroeconomic conditions.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 24,102.90, up 89.80 points (+0.37%)

Sensex ended at 77,094.07, up 291.17 points (+0.38%)

Nifty Bank settled at 57,935.60, up 249.85 points (+0.43%)

Top Gainers

1. Cipla Limited – closing at ₹1,417.00, up by 4.82%

2. Tech Mahindra Limited – closing at ₹1,440.00, up by 2.16%

3. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited – closing at ₹1,292.00, up by 1.56%

Top Losers

1. Asian Paints Limited – closing at ₹2,672.90, down by 2.20%

2. Titan Company Limited – closing at ₹4,367.00, down by 1.20%

3. Nestle India Limited – closing at ₹1,400.00, down by 1.05%

Trending Stocks

Closing Price: ₹1,324.70

Change: +1.16%

Key Developments

Reliance Industries remained one of the key market drivers after several major announcements during its Annual General Meeting. Jio Platforms formally initiated its IPO process by filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI, a move widely viewed as a significant value-unlocking event for shareholders.

The company also announced plans to commission its first AI compute capacity by the end of 2026 and unveiled JioStar GenAI Media Studio, an AI-native content creation platform. Management reiterated its aggressive expansion plans across green hydrogen, solar manufacturing, and battery gigafactories, while Chairman Mukesh Ambani stated that Reliance aims to more than double its consolidated EBITDA over the coming years.

Additionally, falling crude oil prices improved the outlook for Reliance’s refining and petrochemical businesses, prompting several brokerages to upgrade their outlook on the stock.

Closing Price: ₹1,417.00

Change: +4.82%

Key Developments

Cipla emerged as the top Nifty gainer after a positive research note from Citi highlighted strong near-term earnings catalysts and growth opportunities. The brokerage cited the company’s robust domestic branded formulations business and expanding specialty and complex generics pipeline as key strengths.

The stock also benefited from defensive buying across the pharmaceutical sector as investors sought stability amid lingering geopolitical uncertainties.

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Pharma (+1.24%) and Healthcare (+1.05%) led sectoral gains, supported by strong buying in Cipla and other defensive healthcare names. Investors continued to prefer sectors with stable earnings visibility amid global uncertainties.

Media (+1.42%) emerged as the best-performing sector of the day, aided by improved advertising sentiment and broad-based buying across media stocks.

IT (+0.74%) recovered after last week’s sharp correction triggered by Accenture’s warning regarding Middle East projects. Investors viewed the issue as regional rather than structural, leading to renewed buying interest in Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, and Wipro.

Oil & Gas (+0.92%) advanced as Brent crude prices fell below $80 per barrel, improving earnings expectations for oil marketing companies. IOC, HPCL, and BPCL gained on expectations of stronger marketing margins.

PSU Banks (+0.54%), Metals (+0.54%), Auto (+0.45%), Realty (+0.40%), and Private Banks (+0.31%) also traded higher, supported by improving market sentiment and continued foreign investor participation.

On the other hand, FMCG (-0.41%) and Consumer Durables (-0.55%) were the only major sectors to close in the red as investors booked profits following their recent outperformance.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

US-Iran Talks Reduced Geopolitical Concerns

One of the biggest drivers of today’s rally was easing geopolitical tensions after the first round of diplomatic discussions between the United States and Iran concluded in Switzerland. Mediators confirmed a 60-day roadmap toward a potential settlement, reducing fears of supply disruptions in global energy markets.

As a result, Brent crude declined nearly 2% and slipped below $80 per barrel. Lower crude prices are positive for India as they help reduce inflationary pressures, improve the trade balance, and support corporate profitability.

Reliance AGM and Jio IPO Filing Boosted Sentiment

Reliance Industries provided significant support to the market after confirming that Jio Platforms had filed its DRHP with SEBI. Investors viewed the upcoming IPO as a major value-unlocking opportunity.

Additional announcements related to artificial intelligence, telecom expansion, and clean energy investments further strengthened investor confidence.

Recovery in IT Stocks

The IT sector rebounded after Friday’s sharp sell-off. Investors concluded that Accenture’s concerns regarding Middle East projects were unlikely to have a significant impact on overall global technology spending.

Consequently, buying returned across major IT stocks, including Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, and Wipro, helping lift broader market sentiment.

Strong Foreign Investor Buying

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) recorded their strongest single-day buying activity since early February. Improving global risk appetite, easing geopolitical concerns, and falling crude prices encouraged foreign investors to increase exposure to Indian equities.

Measures taken by the RBI and the government to support currency stability also contributed positively to investor sentiment.

Supportive Domestic Macro Environment

Domestic macroeconomic conditions remained supportive, with ample banking system liquidity and improving external-sector indicators due to lower oil prices.

Although the rupee closed marginally weaker at ₹94.68 against the US dollar, equity markets continued to benefit from the overall improvement in India’s macroeconomic outlook.

Summary

June 22, 2026, saw the Indian stock market close higher as easing geopolitical tensions, lower crude oil prices, strong buying in Reliance Industries, a recovery in IT stocks, and robust foreign investor inflows supported sentiment.

• Pharma, Healthcare, and Media sectors led the gains, supported by defensive buying and improving sector-specific outlooks.

• Reliance Industries remained the key market driver after Jio Platforms filed its DRHP with SEBI and announced several AI and clean-energy initiatives during its AGM.

• IT stocks recovered from last week’s correction as investors viewed Accenture’s concerns as regional rather than indicative of broader industry weakness.

• Falling Brent crude prices below $80 per barrel improved India’s inflation outlook and boosted sentiment across Oil & Gas stocks.

• FPIs recorded their strongest single-day buying activity since early February, supporting broader market momentum.

• FMCG and Consumer Durables were the only major sectors to close lower due to profit booking after recent outperformance.

With Nifty 50 rising 89.80 points (+0.37%) to 24,102.90, Sensex gaining 291.17 points (+0.38%) to 77,094.07, and Nifty Bank advancing 249.85 points (+0.43%) to 57,935.60, market sentiment improved on the back of easing geopolitical risks, lower oil prices, Reliance’s growth announcements, renewed strength in IT stocks, and strong foreign investor participation.