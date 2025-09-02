iifl-logo

Coal India August production jumps ~9% to 50.40 Million Tonne

2 Sep 2025 , 02:37 PM

Coal India Limited said that it has logged a 9.4% year-on-year increase in coal production for August 2025. The coal production has reached 50.4 million tonnes. This was 46.1 million tonnes in the same period of previous year.

At around 1.15 PM, Coal India was trading 1.20% higher at ₹382.45, against the previous close of ₹377.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹385, and ₹379.10, respectively.

The company said that offtake during the month registered a growth of 7.6% to 56.70 Million Tonnes as compared to 52.70 Million Tonnes in August 2024, as per the provisional data released by the company.

Coal India announced a 20.10% decline on a year-on-year basis in its net profit at ₹8,734 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. In the same quarter year-ago, the business registered a net profit of ₹10,934 Crore.

The PSU logged revenue from operations of ₹35,482 Crore in June quarter. This was a decline of 4.40% on a year-on-year basis against ₹37,503 Crore in June 2024 quarter.

For the same quarter, the business posted an EBITDA of ₹12,521 Crore, registering a 12.70% downside. In the quarter ended June 2024, the business posted an EBITDA of ₹14,338 Crore.

Additionally, Coal India declared an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share in the quarter under review.

