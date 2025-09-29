Deepak Nitrite Subsidiary Commissions Gujarat Plant with ₹115 Crore Investment

Deepak Nitrite Ltd has commissioned a new hydrogenation plant at Dahej in Gujarat’s Bharuch district through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Deepak Chem Tech Limited. The facility, which became operational on September 26, 2025, represents a strategic investment in expanding the company’s production capabilities.

The company invested roughly ₹115 crore in the project, which is expected to strengthen manufacturing efficiency and support long-term growth plans.

The announcement came alongside the company’s first-quarter financial results for FY26, which reflected a slowdown. Net profit dropped 44.6% year-on-year to ₹112 crore, compared with ₹202.5 crore in the same period last year. Revenue declined 12.8% to ₹1,889.8 crore, while EBITDA fell 38.8% to ₹189.3 crore, causing the EBITDA margin to contract to 10% from 14.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Despite the dip in earnings, company officials said the new plant is expected to bolster production capacity and support future growth, positioning Deepak Nitrite to better serve customers across its chemical product lines.