Envision Energy Expands in India with ₹500 Crore Blade Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat

26 Sep 2025 , 12:05 PM

Envision Energy India on Wednesday performed the ground-breaking ceremony for its new blade manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with an annual capacity of 2 GW.

This facility marks the company’s third manufacturing site in India and is part of a ₹500 crore expansion plan aimed at enhancing its production capabilities and strengthening its footprint in the country.

The project is in line with the Make in India initiative of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, promoting domestic manufacturing of renewable energy components and reducing reliance on imports.

Envision Energy said the new plant also contributes to India’s goal of having 50% of installed power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, positioning the company as a key partner in the country’s transition to clean energy.

The Gujarat facility will be equipped with six moulds and can produce up to 1,500 blades annually for both 3.3 MW and 5 MW wind turbine platforms.

The project is expected to support more than 4 GW of wind energy projects across over ten sites in five districts of Gujarat, significantly strengthening the state’s renewable energy infrastructure.

Once operational by mid-2027, the facility is projected to create around 4,000 direct and indirect jobs, while fostering local industrial growth through supply chain integration and support for ancillary industries.

RPV Prasad, Managing Director of Envision Energy India, said the facility reflects the company’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat, emphasizing domestic manufacturing, local employment generation, and boosting regional industrial development.

Envision Energy also focuses on energy transformation solutions and manages the Envision-Hongshan Carbon-Neutral Fund, with additional R&D and engineering centres in the US, UK, Germany, France, and Denmark.

