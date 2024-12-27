iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gensol Engineering wins ₹897 Crore solar project order

27 Dec 2024 , 09:09 AM

Gensol Engineering won a ₹897 Crore contract from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) to develop 225 MW grid-connected solar plants.

According to a regulatory filing, the project would be developed using an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) model at the GSECL Solar Park (Stage-III) in Khavda, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.

The contract is for the development of 225 MW AC (alternating current), equivalent to 276 MW DC (direct current), grid-connected solar installations.

The overall bid value for three years, including operations and maintenance (O&M), is roughly ₹897.47 Crore, including taxes and levies. The agreement between NTPC REL and Gensol Engineering was finalized last week.

The company’s net sales were ₹346.49 Crore in September 2024, up 13.76% from ₹304.58 Crore in September 2023. Its quarterly net profit was reported at ₹29.38 Crore in September 2024, up 60.55% from ₹18.30 Crore in September 2023.

EBITDA in September 2024 is ₹106.94 Crore, up 125.8% from ₹47.36 Crore in September 2023.

Gensol Engineering Ltd provides solar consultancy and EPC services. The company is among the top ten EPC players in India, as well as the top five independent EPC players. The company has a market capitalization of ₹2,700 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Gensol Engineering
  • Gensol Engineering News
  • Gensol Engineering Order
  • Gensol Engineering Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.