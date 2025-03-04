iifl-logo-icon 1
Godrej Properties cancels 2008 land development pact in Kochi

4 Mar 2025 , 08:58 AM

Godrej Properties announced that it has cancelled its land development agreement with TCM Limited (formerly known as Travancore Chemical & Manufacturing Co Ltd) for a Thrikkakara, Kochi project.

Godrej Properties announced in its filing with the bourses that it has entered into an agreement on February 15, 2008 with TCM Limited for the development of a land parcel situated in Thrikkakara, Kochi. 

This is to inform that the company has cancelled the said agreement on March 3, 2025, added the company.

The agreement was originally inked on February 15, 2008, and terminated on March 3, 2025. The company stated that this termination shall not impact the company’s financials, operations, or any other business activities. 

The company announced a consolidated net profit of ₹162.60 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024, as compared to a net profit of ₹62.30 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹968.90 Crore against ₹330.40 Crore in the same period of previous year.

The company reported that its EBITDA for the quarter under review stood at ₹27.60 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the company reported an EBITDA loss of ₹41.50 Crore. The company’s EBITDA margin was reported at 2.9% in the reportable quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

