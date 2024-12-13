iifl-logo-icon 1
GR Infraprojects receives LoI for Bijapur REZ transmission project

13 Dec 2024 , 08:59 AM

On Thursday (December 12), infrastructure company GR Infraprojects Ltd said that it had received a letter of intent (LOI) from PFC Consulting Ltd for the “transmission scheme” to integrate Bijapur REZ (renewable energy zone).

The Karnataka project calls for the construction of a 400/220 KV, 5×500 MVA pooling station near Bijapur (Vijayapura), a 400 KV line between Bijapur PS and Raichur, and two 400 KV line bays at Raichur New.

The estimated annual transmission cost for the project is ₹107.7 Crore using a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model. The project’s construction period is projected to be 24 months.

In October 2024, GR Infraprojects secured another contract worth ₹903.5 Crore from the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd to design and build an elevated metro viaduct in Nagpur.

The project covers 17.6 kilometers and contains two customized railway spans of 79 and 100 metres each. The contract also includes a 1.14-kilometer, six-lane double-decker section with a vehicular underpass (VUP) as part of Reach-1A of the Nagpur Metro Rail Project’s second phase.

G R Infraprojects Ltd is an integrated road engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with experience designing and constructing road/highway projects in 15 Indian states. The company operates civil construction projects in the road sector using EPC and BOT (Build Operate Transfer) models.

