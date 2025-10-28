HAL, UAC Ink Pact to Manufacture SJ-100 in India

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a MoU with Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC). The companies will jointly start the production of SJ-100 civil commuter aircraft in India. The MoU was signed in Moscow by Shri Prabhat Ranjan of HAL and Mr. Oleg Bogomolov of PJSC-UAC.

According to the exchange filing, the SJ-100 is a twin-engine, narrow-body aircraft. As per reports, more than 200 units already produced and operated by over 16 commercial airline operators globally. The aircraft is expected to play a key role in improving short-haul regional connectivity under India’s UDAN scheme. Under this partnership, HAL will gain the rights to manufacture the SJ-100 aircraft for domestic customers.

Dr. D.K. Sunil, CMD, HAL, quoted that, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone for India, as it will be the first time in decades that a complete passenger aircraft will be produced domestically.” The last such project was HAL’s AVRO HS748, manufactured between 1961 and 1988.

Also, the manufacturing of the SJ-100 in India is expected to boost the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative in the civil aviation sector. This joint venture will help in enhancing the country’s technological capabilities, and generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the aviation ecosystem.