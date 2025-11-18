iifl-logo

HCLTech and Nvidia Launch Physical AI Innovation Lab in Santa Clara

18 Nov 2025 , 10:01 AM

HCLTech announced on November 17 that it has partnered with Nvidia to set up a new innovation lab in Santa Clara, California, designed to help enterprises explore, test and scale applications in physical AI and cognitive robotics.

The new centre is part of HCLTech’s global AI Lab network and integrates Nvidia’s full technology stack, including Omniverse, Metropolis, Isaac Sim, Jetson and Holoscan, with HCLTech’s physical AI offerings such as VisionX, Kinetic AI, IEdgeX and SmartTwin.

The lab aims to support G2000 companies by allowing them to experiment with new AI-driven solutions, incubate real-world use cases and expand physical AI projects to improve operational competitiveness.

Nvidia’s VP of Robotics and Edge AI, Deepu Talla, said the rise of generative physical AI will transform industrial automation, but moving from simulation environments to real-world deployment remains a major challenge. He noted that the new lab will help enterprises design, test and validate the autonomous systems required to achieve this shift.

HCLTech’s CTO and Head of Ecosystems, Vijay Guntur, said the collaboration deepens the company’s strategic partnership with Nvidia and strengthens its capabilities in the physical AI ecosystem. He added that the initiative will enable enterprises to rethink robotics, automation, operational intelligence and workplace safety.

HCLTech’s physical AI solutions bring together robotics, autonomous systems and intelligent edge technologies with AI, simulation and digital twin capabilities to help businesses improve productivity, resilience and sustainability in real-world industrial settings.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

