iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hindustan Zinc fined by BSE, NSE for non-compliance

19 Mar 2025 , 12:46 PM

Hindustan Zinc Limited informed the stock exchanges that the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had imposed a fine of ₹5.42 Lakh each. The bourses levied the fine for non-compliance with board composition norms under Regulation 17(1) of SEBI Listing Regulations.

The penalty was imposed on March 17, 2025. Hindustan Zinc confirmed the same in its filing with the bourses. The company confirmed that the issue emerges from a shortfall in the required number of Independent Directors on its board.

However, as per Hindustan Zinc, the delay in appointing Independent Directors is pending approval from the Ministry of Mines (MoM), Government of India.

Hindustan Zinc informed that, “the company has been following up dedicatedly with
the MoM, Government of India ensuring compliance with the relevant requirements.”

The company has not given any timeline for resolution but highlighting that it is actively interacting with the government to resolve these issues.

Though the penalty imposed is not significant in value terms, the regulatory violations raise concerns about governance standards within the Vedanta Group.

At around 12.38 PM, Hindustan Zinc was trading 6.03% higher at ₹462.70, against the previous close of ₹436.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹477.80, and ₹440.25, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Hindustan Zinc Limited
  • Hindustan Zinc Limited BSE
  • Hindustan Zinc Limited Fine
  • Hindustan Zinc Limited News
  • Hindustan Zinc Limited Stock
  • Hindustan Zinc Limited UPdates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 20th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 20th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Mar 2025|06:57 AM
Indian Railways Plans Small Nuclear Plants to Meet Energy Needs

Indian Railways Plans Small Nuclear Plants to Meet Energy Needs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|04:34 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 19, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 19, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|01:36 PM
Hindustan Zinc fined by BSE, NSE for non-compliance

Hindustan Zinc fined by BSE, NSE for non-compliance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:46 PM
EIL Secures ₹252.95 Crore EPCM Contract from NRL

EIL Secures ₹252.95 Crore EPCM Contract from NRL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Mar 2025|12:23 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.