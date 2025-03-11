Hindustan Zinc partners with Serentica Renewables

Hindustan Zinc Limited announced that it has entered into a power delivery agreement (PDA) with renewable energy company Serentica Renewables. The company plans to boost renewable energy capacity to 530 MW.

The Vedanta group company informed the bourses that it has strengthened its collaborations with Serentica Renewables. It has increased its round-the-clock supply of renewable energy to 530 MW from the previously inked power delivery agreements to source 450 MW renewable power.

The company also stated that the agreement is a first-of-its-kind renewables agreement which ensures a minimum of 315 MW uninterrupted power supply via every 15 minute time block. The new association shall enlarge Hindustan Zinc’s overall renewable energy contribution to over 70% of its total power requirement.

With this agreement, the company shall be responsible for building new wind, solar, and energy storage across various sites within the country. It also plans to integrate several existing renewable energy projects.

The company also said that the project shall be spread across high-resource locations in India and shall be fully operational by 2027. This solution shall offer Hindustan Zinc with uninterrupted and dependable power via advanced storage technology and strategic market mechanisms.

At around 2.35 PM, Hindustan Zinc was trading 0.11% higher at ₹426.90, against the previous close of ₹426.45 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹431.70, and ₹420.30, respectively.

