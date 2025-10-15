iifl-logo

Hyundai Motors announces ₹45000 crore investment in India

15 Oct 2025 , 12:53 PM

Hyundai Motor India has appointed Tarun Garg as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will be the first Indian to lead the automaker’s operations in the country. Alongside the leadership announcement, the company has also revealed an ambitious investment plan worth ₹45,000 crore. The company aims to expand its manufacturing and research capabilities by FY2030.

The South Korean carmaker is currently the India’s second-largest car manufacturer after Maruti Suzuki. Its popular models like the Creta, Venue, and i20 continue to drive strong sales across markets.

The announcements came just ahead of Hyundai Motor India’s first investor day since its stock market debut last year.

As of 11:45 am on October 15, the shares of Hyundai Motor India were trading 2.6% higher at ₹2,475 on the NSE. The stock has surged nearly 32% since its listing. It has gained 33% so far in 2025.

Tarun Garg, who has been associated with Hyundai for six years and previously worked with Maruti Suzuki India. He will officially take charge as Managing Director and CEO in January 2026.

₹45,000 Crore Investment Plan

Hyundai announced that it will invest ₹45,000 crore by FY2030 in india. Thos will help the company to strengthen its manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, and R&D operations.

The company has also set a goal to achieve double-digit core earnings margins of 11%–14% between FY2026 and FY2030. It expects its domestic sales to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 7% over the next five years.

Hyundai aims to increase its revenue to ₹1 lakh crore by FY2030, up from ₹69,200 crore in FY2025.

Aggressive Product Launch Pipeline

According to its investor presentation, Hyundai plans to launch four new products in FY26. This will get double to eight each during FY27 and FY28, and further rise to 14 in FY29 and FY30. The company will focus on expanding its SUV line-up and entering new vehicle categories.

By FY2030, Hyundai plans to introduce eight hybrid cars across different price ranges, reflecting its commitment to sustainable mobility.

Hyundai also plans to expand its dealership network across the country. It aims to sell its vehicles in 85% of India’s districts by FY2030, up from the current 77% coverage. Additionally, the company expects rural markets to contribute around 30% of its total sales by FY2030.

 

