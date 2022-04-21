iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indraprastha Gas to develop CGD network in GAs of Banda Chitrakoot and Mahoba districts

21 Apr 2022 , 01:32 AM

Indraprastha Gas IGL has received letter dated 13 April 2022 from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board PNGRB for grant of authorization to the Company for development of CGD network in the Geographical Area of Banda Chitrakoot and Mahoba districts

Related Tags

  • Announcements
  • BSE
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Aurobindo Pharma’s CuraTeQ completes phase I of bone drug study

Aurobindo Pharma’s CuraTeQ completes phase I of bone drug study

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Apr 2025|09:01 AM
Coromandel International inks pact with Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden

Coromandel International inks pact with Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Apr 2025|09:01 AM
BHEL inks 10-year MoU with Nuovo Pignone for fertiliser sector

BHEL inks 10-year MoU with Nuovo Pignone for fertiliser sector

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Apr 2025|09:00 AM
Biocon unit expands oncology portfolio after USFDA approval

Biocon unit expands oncology portfolio after USFDA approval

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Apr 2025|09:00 AM
JSW Energy acquires 4.7 GW RE platform for ₹12,468 Crore

JSW Energy acquires 4.7 GW RE platform for ₹12,468 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Apr 2025|09:00 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.