Indraprastha Gas to develop CGD network in GAs of Banda Chitrakoot and Mahoba districts

21 Apr 2022 , 01:32 AM
Indraprastha Gas IGL has received letter dated 13 April 2022 from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board PNGRB for grant of authorization to the Company for development of CGD network in the Geographical Area of Banda Chitrakoot and Mahoba districts
