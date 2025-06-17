INOX India bags multiple orders worth ₹373 crore

India’s leading cryogenic technology solution providers, INOX India has received multiple orders worth ₹373 crore. These orders have been received from various business segments. These include Industrial Gas, Cryo-scientific Solutions, LNG and Beverage Kegs.

In the exchanges filing, INOX India has secured major contract from ITER for the repair of Cryostat Thermal Shield. Besides, the company also received numerous ‘Large’ and ‘Minor’ orders for supplies of LNG storage tanks, Industrial Gas storage tanks, transport tanks, dispensers and disposable cylinders. The company has also received a ‘Minor’ order for supply of Beverage Kegs to a customer in Germany.

“Besides our growing presence across segments and markets, we are equally excited about the growing applications and use-cases for cryogenic solutions, especially in the clean energy space..,” Deepak Acharya, CEO of INOX India commented on the same. “We remain committed to delivering high-quality and innovative cryogenic equipment to customers worldwide,” he added.

In Q42024, the company’s consolidated net profit rose 49%. The revenue of the company was up by 34% to ₹369.4 crore from ₹276.5 crore Year-on-Year (YoY).

INOX India has also finalized the dividend of ₹2 per share for the fiscal year 2025.

At 11.32 am, the shares of the company were trading 1.27% higher from the previous close at ₹1,198.60.