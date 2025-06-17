iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

INOX India bags multiple orders worth ₹373 crore

17 Jun 2025 , 11:36 AM

India’s leading cryogenic technology solution providers, INOX India has received multiple orders worth ₹373 crore. These orders have been received from various business segments. These include Industrial Gas, Cryo-scientific Solutions, LNG and Beverage Kegs.

In the exchanges filing, INOX India has secured major contract from ITER for the repair of Cryostat Thermal Shield. Besides, the company also received numerous ‘Large’ and ‘Minor’ orders for supplies of LNG storage tanks, Industrial Gas storage tanks, transport tanks, dispensers and disposable cylinders. The company has also received a ‘Minor’ order for supply of Beverage Kegs to a customer in Germany.

“Besides our growing presence across segments and markets, we are equally excited about the growing applications and use-cases for cryogenic solutions, especially in the clean energy space..,” Deepak Acharya, CEO of INOX India commented on the same. “We remain committed to delivering high-quality and innovative cryogenic equipment to customers worldwide,” he added.

In Q42024, the company’s consolidated net profit rose 49%. The revenue of the company was up by 34% to ₹369.4 crore from ₹276.5 crore Year-on-Year (YoY).

INOX India has also finalized the dividend of ₹2 per share for the fiscal year 2025.

At 11.32 am, the shares of the company were trading 1.27% higher from the previous close at ₹1,198.60.

Related Tags

  • Inox India
  • INOX India dividend
  • Inox India News
  • INOX India orders
  • INOX India q4
  • INOX India share price
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.