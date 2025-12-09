iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Intel Partners with Tata Group to Manufacture Semiconductors in India

9 Dec 2025 , 01:09 PM

Tata Group announced that Intel has signed an agreement to manufacture and assemble semiconductors in India, marking a major step in strengthening the country’s domestic chip production capabilities. The partnership aims to support the rising demand for semiconductors in India and develop a strong supply chain to meet the needs of fast growing digital and AI driven industries.

Both companies will explore opportunities to scale AI enabled PC solutions for consumer and enterprise segments. India is projected to become one of the top five PC markets globally by 2030, creating significant growth potential.

Intel and Tata will assess the manufacturing and packaging of Intel products at two upcoming Tata Electronics facilities:

  • The semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat
  • The outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Assam

The collaboration will also include work on advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, an area critical to building a complete domestic chip ecosystem. Tata Electronics is developing these facilities with a total investment of ₹1.18 trillion, which forms a central part of India’s ambition to build an end to end semiconductor value chain.

Intel CEO Lip Bu Tan said the agreement offers a strong opportunity to partner with Tata and scale operations in one of the world’s fastest growing compute markets, driven by increasing PC usage and rapid adoption of AI technologies in India.

The companies noted that the alliance will integrate Intel’s AI compute reference designs with Tata Electronics’ manufacturing strength and the wider Tata Group’s distribution and industry presence across the country.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the collaboration will help accelerate India’s semiconductor readiness and strengthen efforts to build a competitive ecosystem that supports future AI and compute requirements.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Intel
  • Stock Market today
  • stocks to watch
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Groww shares slip ~4% as equity worth ₹2,200 Crore ends lock-in

Groww shares slip ~4% as equity worth ₹2,200 Crore ends lock-in

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Dec 2025|12:12 PM
HUDCO plans to raise up to ₹2,500 Crore via NCD

HUDCO plans to raise up to ₹2,500 Crore via NCD

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Dec 2025|11:18 AM
HG Infra Engineering’s ₹220-Crore GST case closed

HG Infra Engineering’s ₹220-Crore GST case closed

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Dec 2025|11:14 AM
Highway Infrastructure secures ₹329 Crore NHAI contract

Highway Infrastructure secures ₹329 Crore NHAI contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Dec 2025|11:10 AM
BlackRock's GIP to Invest Up to ₹3,000 Crore in Aditya Birla Renewables for Minority Stake

BlackRock's GIP to Invest Up to ₹3,000 Crore in Aditya Birla Renewables for Minority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Dec 2025|10:21 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.