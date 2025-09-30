iifl-logo

IRFC ink pacts worth ₹16,849 Crore with HPGCL and MAHAGENCO

30 Sep 2025 , 11:05 AM

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) announced that it has entered into two major loan agreements to finance upcoming supercritical thermal power projects in Haryana and Maharashtra. The aggregate value of these agreements is ₹16,489 Crore.

The company signed a loan agreement at its Corporate Headquarters in Panchkula, IRFC inked a loan agreement with Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL). The value of this loan is up to ₹5,929 Crore. With this funding, it will be able to support the 800 MW (3rd Unit) supercritical thermal power project at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant (DCRTPP), Yamunanagar.

The company also stated that this project will strengthen Haryana’s power supply for households, industries, and agriculture. 

Additionally, the company has entered into a loan agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO) for a value of up to ₹10,560 Crore. The funding will be utilised for the 2×660 MW supercritical expansion project at Koradi Thermal Power Station (TPS), Nagpur.

With this project, the company will add 1,320 MW of supercritical capacity, replacing dated, inefficient units, and ensuring a smooth supply for Maharashtra’s industrial and agricultural consumers.

