iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JSW Energy acquires 4.7 GW RE platform for ₹12,468 Crore

11 Apr 2025 , 09:00 AM

JSW Energy Limited informed the bourses and shareholders that it has completed acquisition of a 4.7 GW renewable energy platform from O2 Power Pooling Pte. Ltd. decided an enterprise value of ₹12,468 Crore approximately for this transaction. Global investors EQT and Temasek incorporated O2 power in 2020.

The company informed that as of FY2025, O2 Power has an installed capacity of 1,343 MW. With this, JSW Energy’s total installed capacity is reported at 12,212 MW. Out of the total capacity, 6,554 MW – around 54% is said to be from renewable sources. This acquisition is a significant step in JSW Energy’s major ambition to transition toward clean energy.

As per the company, the platform will contribute a steady-state EBITDA of about ₹1,500 Crore from 2,259 MW capacity, which is likely to be operational by June 2025. JSW aims to expand the full 4,696 MW by June 2027. This could be able to generate an estimated EBITDA of ₹3,750 Crore annually.

The platform comprises 4,100 MW of utility-scale Renewable Energy projects and C&I capacity of 596 MW. The company said that 3,722 MW is tied up under PPAs with high-credit-quality off-takers, this includes both utility scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

The assets acquired by the company are spread across seven resource-rich states, mainly concerning Western India.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • JSW Energy
  • JSW Energy Acquisition
  • JSW Energy news
  • JSW Energy Platform
  • JSW Energy updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Aurobindo Pharma’s CuraTeQ completes phase I of bone drug study

Aurobindo Pharma’s CuraTeQ completes phase I of bone drug study

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Apr 2025|09:01 AM
Coromandel International inks pact with Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden

Coromandel International inks pact with Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Apr 2025|09:01 AM
BHEL inks 10-year MoU with Nuovo Pignone for fertiliser sector

BHEL inks 10-year MoU with Nuovo Pignone for fertiliser sector

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Apr 2025|09:00 AM
Biocon unit expands oncology portfolio after USFDA approval

Biocon unit expands oncology portfolio after USFDA approval

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Apr 2025|09:00 AM
JSW Energy acquires 4.7 GW RE platform for ₹12,468 Crore

JSW Energy acquires 4.7 GW RE platform for ₹12,468 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Apr 2025|09:00 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.