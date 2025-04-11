JSW Energy acquires 4.7 GW RE platform for ₹12,468 Crore

JSW Energy Limited informed the bourses and shareholders that it has completed acquisition of a 4.7 GW renewable energy platform from O2 Power Pooling Pte. Ltd. decided an enterprise value of ₹12,468 Crore approximately for this transaction. Global investors EQT and Temasek incorporated O2 power in 2020.

The company informed that as of FY2025, O2 Power has an installed capacity of 1,343 MW. With this, JSW Energy’s total installed capacity is reported at 12,212 MW. Out of the total capacity, 6,554 MW – around 54% is said to be from renewable sources. This acquisition is a significant step in JSW Energy’s major ambition to transition toward clean energy.

As per the company, the platform will contribute a steady-state EBITDA of about ₹1,500 Crore from 2,259 MW capacity, which is likely to be operational by June 2025. JSW aims to expand the full 4,696 MW by June 2027. This could be able to generate an estimated EBITDA of ₹3,750 Crore annually.

The platform comprises 4,100 MW of utility-scale Renewable Energy projects and C&I capacity of 596 MW. The company said that 3,722 MW is tied up under PPAs with high-credit-quality off-takers, this includes both utility scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

The assets acquired by the company are spread across seven resource-rich states, mainly concerning Western India.

