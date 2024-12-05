iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Larsen & Toubro picks up 15% stake in cloud player E2E Networks

5 Dec 2024 , 09:04 AM

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Wednesday (December 4) that it had finalized the acquisition of a 15% share in E2E Networks Ltd via a preferential allotment. In addition, L&T intends to buy an additional 6% interest from E2E Networks’ promoters, with the secondary transaction likely to be completed on or before May 30, 2025.

Larsen & Toubro agreed to buy a 21% share in E2E Networks Ltd, a cloud services company, for ₹1,407.02 Crore. The move is significant because it would expand L&T’s reach in cloud and AI services, two major growth areas in the technology sector.

On November 5, 2024, the business signed an investment agreement to acquire up to a 21% share in E2E Networks Ltd,” L&T announced. The company plans to spend ₹1,079.27 Crore for a 15% interest through preferential allotment and ₹327.75 Crore for an additional 6% stake via secondary acquisition.

E2E Networks specializes in providing CPU and GPU-based cloud computing platforms to assist its customers run large-scale general and AI workloads, leveraging its partnership with NVIDIA. E2E Networks has formed strategic agreements with major OEMs such as NVIDIA, Intel, AMD, Microsoft, and Dell.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Larsen & Toubro
  • Larsen & Toubro Acquisitio
  • Larsen & Toubro news
  • Larsen & Toubro Stock
  • Larsen & Toubro Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.