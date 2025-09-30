iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Lemon Tree Hotels Appoints Patanjali Keswani as Chairman and Neelendra Singh as MD

30 Sep 2025 , 03:45 PM

Lemon Tree Hotels announced key management changes on Friday, effective October 1, 2025.

Patanjali Govind Keswani, co-founder of Lemon Tree Hotels, will step down as managing director on September 30 and take on the role of executive director and chairman for a term of 18 months.

Keswani, an IIT Delhi graduate with a PGDM from IIM Calcutta, co-founded Lemon Tree Hotels in 2002. Under his leadership, the company became India’s largest midmarket and upscale hotel chain and went public on April 9, 2018, setting new benchmarks in the Indian hospitality sector.

Neelendra Singh has been appointed managing director for a five-year term. Singh holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Chemistry from Kirori Mal College, Delhi, and a PGDM from IMT Ghaziabad. He brings over 26 years of leadership experience, having held senior roles at Adidas India, Arcus, Hutchison, and Shoppers Stop.

Kapil Sharma has been named executive director and chief financial officer for a five-year term. A chartered accountant with a commerce degree from Hansraj College, Sharma has been with Lemon Tree Hotels since 2004, managing finance, technology, procurement, legal, and secretarial functions.

Related Tags

  • Chairman
  • Lemon Tree
  • Lemon Tree Hotels news
  • MD
  • Neelendra Singh
  • Patanjali Keswani
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

L&T to Exit Hyderabad Metro, Telangana Government to Take Over by FY26-End

L&T to Exit Hyderabad Metro, Telangana Government to Take Over by FY26-End

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|04:18 PM
IRCON Wins ₹224.5 Cr Rail Infra Order from North East Frontier Railways

IRCON Wins ₹224.5 Cr Rail Infra Order from North East Frontier Railways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|04:13 PM
Tata Consumer Signs MoU with Food Ministry, Plans ₹2,000 Crore Investment in Five Years

Tata Consumer Signs MoU with Food Ministry, Plans ₹2,000 Crore Investment in Five Years

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|04:04 PM
Welspun Corp Strengthens Order Book to ₹18,000 Crore with ₹1,600 Crore Wins Since June

Welspun Corp Strengthens Order Book to ₹18,000 Crore with ₹1,600 Crore Wins Since June

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|03:49 PM
Lemon Tree Hotels Appoints Patanjali Keswani as Chairman and Neelendra Singh as MD

Lemon Tree Hotels Appoints Patanjali Keswani as Chairman and Neelendra Singh as MD

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|03:45 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.