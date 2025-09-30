Lemon Tree Hotels Appoints Patanjali Keswani as Chairman and Neelendra Singh as MD

Lemon Tree Hotels announced key management changes on Friday, effective October 1, 2025.

Patanjali Govind Keswani, co-founder of Lemon Tree Hotels, will step down as managing director on September 30 and take on the role of executive director and chairman for a term of 18 months.

Keswani, an IIT Delhi graduate with a PGDM from IIM Calcutta, co-founded Lemon Tree Hotels in 2002. Under his leadership, the company became India’s largest midmarket and upscale hotel chain and went public on April 9, 2018, setting new benchmarks in the Indian hospitality sector.

Neelendra Singh has been appointed managing director for a five-year term. Singh holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Chemistry from Kirori Mal College, Delhi, and a PGDM from IMT Ghaziabad. He brings over 26 years of leadership experience, having held senior roles at Adidas India, Arcus, Hutchison, and Shoppers Stop.

Kapil Sharma has been named executive director and chief financial officer for a five-year term. A chartered accountant with a commerce degree from Hansraj College, Sharma has been with Lemon Tree Hotels since 2004, managing finance, technology, procurement, legal, and secretarial functions.