Lodha Developers inks ₹30,000 Crore pact for Green Data Centre

Lodha Developers announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government for a new project in Jaipur. As part of the project, the company will develop a Green Integrated Data Centre Park in Palava. This is a key milestone in the state’s digital infrastructure expansion.

This project has an estimated investment of ₹30,000 Crore. With this project, Maharashtra will become a hub for sustainable, large-scale data centres and operations.

The park will be developed on about 370 acres of land parcel situated in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This park will have a planned capacity of about 2 gigawatts. It is specifically designed to host several leading international and domestic players.

With this project, Maha govt will be able to generate employment to about 6,000 people. Lodha Developers will be the master developer while various data centre operators set up their facilities within the park.

This development comes after Maharashtra Government announced its Green Integrated Data Centre Parks policy in October 2024. The policy includes development of data centres, required for their high energy consumption to run on renewable and alternative energy sources.

The company said that it is looking to develop three such parks across MMR to cater increasing demands for digital infrastructure driven by cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the rapid adoption of digital services.

