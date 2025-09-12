iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Lodha Developers inks ₹30,000 Crore pact for Green Data Centre

12 Sep 2025 , 10:57 AM

Lodha Developers announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government for a new project in Jaipur. As part of the project, the company will develop a Green Integrated Data Centre Park in Palava. This is a key milestone in the state’s digital infrastructure expansion.

This project has an estimated investment of ₹30,000 Crore. With this project, Maharashtra will become a hub for sustainable, large-scale data centres and operations.

The park will be developed on about 370 acres of land parcel situated in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This park will have a planned capacity of about 2 gigawatts. It is specifically designed to host several leading international and domestic players.

With this project, Maha govt will be able to generate employment to about 6,000 people. Lodha Developers will be the master developer while various data centre operators set up their facilities within the park.

This development comes after Maharashtra Government announced its Green Integrated Data Centre Parks policy in October 2024. The policy includes development of data centres, required for their high energy consumption to run on renewable and alternative energy sources.

The company said that it is looking to develop three such parks across MMR to cater increasing demands for digital infrastructure driven by cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the rapid adoption of digital services.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Lodha Developers
  • Lodha Developers Maharashtra Project
  • Lodha Developers news
  • Lodha Developers Project
  • Lodha Developers Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Power secures 1,600 MW thermal project in MP

Adani Power secures 1,600 MW thermal project in MP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2025|02:17 PM
JBM Auto subsidiary secures $100 Million investment from IFC

JBM Auto subsidiary secures $100 Million investment from IFC

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2025|01:20 PM
IREDA collects ₹453 Crore via issue of perpetual bonds

IREDA collects ₹453 Crore via issue of perpetual bonds

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2025|12:50 PM
Paras Defence secures contract worth ₹26.60 Crore; stock up ~6%

Paras Defence secures contract worth ₹26.60 Crore; stock up ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2025|12:25 PM
Ashok Leyland to Invest ₹5,000 Crore in EV Battery Localisation

Ashok Leyland to Invest ₹5,000 Crore in EV Battery Localisation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2025|12:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.