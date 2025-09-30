iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Man Industries nosedives ~16% as SEBI bans Chairman, 2 top executives

30 Sep 2025 , 02:30 PM

Man Industries (India) Ltd. shares tanked as much as 16% to an intraday low of ₹340.90 on the BSE on Tuesday, September 30. This stock movement came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) restricted the company and three of its senior executives from accessing the securities market for two years.

At around 1.40 PM, Man Industries was trading 10.97% lower at ₹362.10, against the previous close of ₹406.70 on NSE. 

This action was taken by SEBI after receiving allegations of fund diversion. Those named in the order include Chairman Ramesh Mansukhani, Managing Director Nikhil Mansukhani, and former Chief Financial Officer Ashok Gupta.

According to the details shared by SEBI, the company did not consolidate its subsidiary Merino Shelters (MSPL) in its accounts between FY2015 and FY2021. Additionally, the company misreported related-party transactions, and is engaged in round-tripping of funds to conceal its true financial condition.

The SEBI order also stated several non-compliances by the company related to loans and advances. 

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company did not recognize interest income on loans given to MSPL, thereby violating Section 186(7) of the Companies Act, 2013. Also, the company converted a loan worth ₹564.14 Crore granted to capital advance without any approval from the Audit Committee or disclosure as a Related Party Transaction.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Man Industries
  • MAN Industries news
  • MAN Industries share price
  • Man Industries Updates
  • SEBI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

L&T to Exit Hyderabad Metro, Telangana Government to Take Over by FY26-End

L&T to Exit Hyderabad Metro, Telangana Government to Take Over by FY26-End

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|04:18 PM
IRCON Wins ₹224.5 Cr Rail Infra Order from North East Frontier Railways

IRCON Wins ₹224.5 Cr Rail Infra Order from North East Frontier Railways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|04:13 PM
Tata Consumer Signs MoU with Food Ministry, Plans ₹2,000 Crore Investment in Five Years

Tata Consumer Signs MoU with Food Ministry, Plans ₹2,000 Crore Investment in Five Years

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|04:04 PM
Welspun Corp Strengthens Order Book to ₹18,000 Crore with ₹1,600 Crore Wins Since June

Welspun Corp Strengthens Order Book to ₹18,000 Crore with ₹1,600 Crore Wins Since June

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|03:49 PM
Lemon Tree Hotels Appoints Patanjali Keswani as Chairman and Neelendra Singh as MD

Lemon Tree Hotels Appoints Patanjali Keswani as Chairman and Neelendra Singh as MD

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|03:45 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.