MCX shares hit 52-week high on June 17

The shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) hits all-time high on June 17. This comes after the news of launching launch electricity derivatives this year itself came out by the people familiar from the matter.

The commodities exchange has received SEBI approval to launch electricity derivatives earlier this month. After receiving nod from the markets regulator, MCX has said that large consumers and power distribution companies can hedge against price volatility. This will help them to manage price risk more effectively.

The company is aiming to tap into rising demand for tools that help power producers, distributors, and companies manage electricity price fluctuations.

Praveena Rai, MD & CEO of MCX had said on June 9 that, “These contracts will offer participants a reliable, transparent, and regulated platform to manage power price risks, which are becoming more dynamic due to renewables and market-based reforms.”

“With India’s growing focus on renewable energy and open access power markets, electricity derivatives can serve as a vital bridge between the physical and financial sectors,” she added.

The power derivatives have been traded globally including in the US and the European Energy Exchange AG. These indices have seen surge in trading.

The shares of MCX were trading at ₹7,900, 0.93% up from the previous close at 12.40 PM. The shares rose 25% year to date and reached its 52-week high on June 17 at ₹ 8,021.50.