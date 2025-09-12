iifl-logo

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

NBCC inks ₹3,700 Crore pact with RIICO for Jaipur Airport

12 Sep 2025 , 11:05 AM

NBCC (India) Ltd announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO). The MoU for infrastructure projects worth around ₹3,700 Crore to be situated near Jaipur International Airport.

As part of the partnership, the company will develop Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, Unity Mall and allied commercial and cultural infrastructure. The stated project will span across a 95-acres of area along Tonk Road.

The aim of this project is to transform Jaipur into a premier destination for global conventions and retail activity. Hence, blending world-class design with the city’s cultural heritage.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM and RIICO Chairman Shikhar Agrawal, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Industry Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, NBCC Chairman and Managing Director K.P. Mahadevaswamy and other senior officials were present at the MoU signing activity.

The Government has kept aside a financial cushion of ₹635 Crore for the Rajasthan Mandapam, highlighting the strategic significance of the initiative.

NBCC stated that the development represents a robust partnership between the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan. This project will contribute to economic growth, cultural promotion and job creation in the region.

The company expects to complete the project within a period of 30 months after receiving statutory and internal approval.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

