RVNL emerges lowest bidder for project worth ₹169.50 Crore

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited informed in its filing with the exchanges that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a major project awarded by West Central Railway.

The contract has an aggregate value of ₹169.49 Crore, including applicable taxes. The scope of work includes design, modification, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 220/132kV/2×25 kV Scott-connected traction substation and switching posts with AT. This also includes SCADA integration between the BINA and RTA sections of the Bhopal division.

At around 1.47 PM, RVNL was trading 0.21% higher at ₹334.15, against the previous close of ₹333.45 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹337.90, and ₹331.60, respectively.

With this project, the company expects to meet a loading target of 3,000 MT. The company expects to execute the project over a period of 540 days. The company has received this project under its normal business course and it is not a related-party transaction for the company.

The railway business announced that its revenue for the quarter slipped as much as 4.10% on a year-on-year basis to ₹3,908 Crore. The company posted an EBITDA decline of 71% to ₹52 Crore.

It also witnessed a decline in its EBITDA margin to 1.4% against 4.5% in the previous corresponding quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com