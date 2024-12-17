iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RVNL secures ₹270 Crore metro station project in Maharashtra

17 Dec 2024 , 05:54 AM

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) announced on Monday (December 16) that it has obtained a letter of acceptance from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for the construction of ten elevated metro stations. The said order is part of the second phase of the Nagpur Metro Rail Project (NMRP).

The deal is worth ₹270 Crore, including GST, and is expected to be finished within 30 months. The project involves the building of seven elevated metro stations in Reach 3A: Hingna Mount View, Rajiv Nagar, Wanadongri, APMC, Raipur, Hingna Bus Station, and Hingna. The scope also includes three elevated metro stations in Reach 4A, namely Pardi, Kapsi Khurd, and Transport Nagar.

RVNL’s net profit decreased 27% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹286.9 Crore from ₹394.3 Crore in the same period last year, owing to lower operating margins and earnings. The revenue from operations of the rail PSU decreased by 1.2% year on year to ₹4,855 Crore, from ₹4,914.3 Crore in Q2 FY24.

RVNL’s profit improved by 28.1% QoQ, while revenue increased by 19.2% in Q2 FY25, indicating modest sequential performance improvement. Tax expenses decreased by 0.5% year-on-year to ₹4,731.5 Crore, but increased by 17.2% quarter on quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Nagpur Metro Rail Project
  • Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
  • RVNL
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.