iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sula Vineyards Faces ₹6.45 Crore Tax Demand

29 Sep 2025 , 05:58 PM

Sula Vineyards Ltd has informed the exchanges that it received a tax assessment order under the Central Sales Tax Act, 1956, for FY23.

The order, issued on September 25 by the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Nashik, has raised a demand of ₹6.45 crore on account of non-availability of F-Forms and C-Forms.

Of the total, ₹3.57 crore relates to the non-submission of forms, while ₹2.88 crore has been levied as interest under Section 30.

The company noted that no penalty or restriction has been imposed and maintained that it does not see any financial implications from the order at this stage.

Sula added that it intends to seek rectification or move an appeal against the assessment.

On the earnings front, the winemaker reported a 7.9% year-on-year drop in consolidated net revenue for the June quarter, at ₹118.3 crore compared with ₹128.4 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from its own-brand wines fell 10.8% to ₹102.3 crore, as urban consumption stayed soft and trade pre-loading in Maharashtra weighed on volumes.

Offsetting some of the weakness, the wine tourism business delivered a strong quarter with revenue up 21.8% to ₹13.7 crore.

The company said the growth was aided by record occupancy at its resorts, higher spending by guests, and increased footfalls.

The recently opened Samruddhi Highway, which has shortened travel time from Mumbai to Nashik, also contributed to the momentum in this segment.

Related Tags

  • Sula Vineyards
  • SUla vineyards share price
  • Sula Vineyards tax
  • Sula Vineyards tax demand
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sula Vineyards Faces ₹6.45 Crore Tax Demand

Sula Vineyards Faces ₹6.45 Crore Tax Demand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|05:58 PM
Tata Motors Names Shailesh Chandra CEO and MD, Dhiman Gupta Appointed CFO

Tata Motors Names Shailesh Chandra CEO and MD, Dhiman Gupta Appointed CFO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:24 PM
Brigade Enterprises Sells Telangana Land for ₹110 Crore, Acquires AMG Info Park

Brigade Enterprises Sells Telangana Land for ₹110 Crore, Acquires AMG Info Park

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:18 PM
Deepak Nitrite Subsidiary Commissions Gujarat Plant with ₹115 Crore Investment

Deepak Nitrite Subsidiary Commissions Gujarat Plant with ₹115 Crore Investment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:05 PM
Birlasoft Re-appoints Angan Guha as CEO and MD for Two More Years

Birlasoft Re-appoints Angan Guha as CEO and MD for Two More Years

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:02 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.