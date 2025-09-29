iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Motors Names Shailesh Chandra CEO and MD, Dhiman Gupta Appointed CFO

29 Sep 2025 , 04:24 PM

Tata Motors on Friday announced key leadership changes as part of its restructuring exercise to separate its businesses into independently listed entities.

Shailesh Chandra will take over as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company from April 2026. Alongside the new role, he will continue to lead Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, the automaker’s electric vehicle arm.

The board has also named Dhiman Gupta as Chief Financial Officer at a time when the company is preparing for a significant transition.

These appointments follow the National Company Law Tribunal’s approval of Tata Motors’ composite scheme of arrangement. Under this plan, the commercial vehicles business will be carved out into Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV), while TML Business Analytics Services Ltd will be merged into Tata Motors.

Once the demerger takes effect, Executive Director Girish Wagh will assume charge as Executive Director and CEO of TMLCV.

In a separate filing, the company informed that P B Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, has resigned from his position effective November 17, 2025.

Tata Motors said the restructuring is aimed at sharpening its strategic focus, ensuring better capital allocation and unlocking long-term shareholder value.

Related Tags

  • Dhiman Gupta
  • Shailesh Chandra
  • Tata Motors
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sula Vineyards Faces ₹6.45 Crore Tax Demand

Sula Vineyards Faces ₹6.45 Crore Tax Demand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|05:58 PM
Tata Motors Names Shailesh Chandra CEO and MD, Dhiman Gupta Appointed CFO

Tata Motors Names Shailesh Chandra CEO and MD, Dhiman Gupta Appointed CFO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:24 PM
Brigade Enterprises Sells Telangana Land for ₹110 Crore, Acquires AMG Info Park

Brigade Enterprises Sells Telangana Land for ₹110 Crore, Acquires AMG Info Park

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:18 PM
Deepak Nitrite Subsidiary Commissions Gujarat Plant with ₹115 Crore Investment

Deepak Nitrite Subsidiary Commissions Gujarat Plant with ₹115 Crore Investment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:05 PM
Birlasoft Re-appoints Angan Guha as CEO and MD for Two More Years

Birlasoft Re-appoints Angan Guha as CEO and MD for Two More Years

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Sep 2025|04:02 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.