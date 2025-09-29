Tata Motors Names Shailesh Chandra CEO and MD, Dhiman Gupta Appointed CFO

Tata Motors on Friday announced key leadership changes as part of its restructuring exercise to separate its businesses into independently listed entities.

Shailesh Chandra will take over as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company from April 2026. Alongside the new role, he will continue to lead Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, the automaker’s electric vehicle arm.

The board has also named Dhiman Gupta as Chief Financial Officer at a time when the company is preparing for a significant transition.

These appointments follow the National Company Law Tribunal’s approval of Tata Motors’ composite scheme of arrangement. Under this plan, the commercial vehicles business will be carved out into Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV), while TML Business Analytics Services Ltd will be merged into Tata Motors.

Once the demerger takes effect, Executive Director Girish Wagh will assume charge as Executive Director and CEO of TMLCV.

In a separate filing, the company informed that P B Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, has resigned from his position effective November 17, 2025.

Tata Motors said the restructuring is aimed at sharpening its strategic focus, ensuring better capital allocation and unlocking long-term shareholder value.