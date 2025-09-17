iifl-logo

TCS Partners with New Zealand’s Warehouse Group to Drive Digital Transformation

17 Sep 2025 , 11:29 AM

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday, September 15, said it has entered into a strategic partnership with The Warehouse Group (TWG) to help the Kiwi retailer modernise its technology backbone and cut costs. The collaboration will focus on consolidating and streamlining TWG’s managed services, reducing technology debt, and upgrading IT platforms. TCS will also work on upskilling employees in digital and AI tools.

TWG Group CEO Mark Stirton said the partnership is expected to save the company up to $40 million over five years through lower licence and service costs. “This will free our technology teams to concentrate on delivering greater value for our customers, communities and shareholders,” he noted.

According to TCS, the agreement will bring stronger governance, better service levels and improved reporting standards, while laying the foundation for wider AI adoption. Girish Ramachandran, President, Growth Markets at TCS, said: “With our expertise in retail technology and AI, we look forward to helping TWG unlock more value from its systems and build long-term digital capabilities.”

The deal also bolsters TCS’s presence in New Zealand, where the IT major has worked across industries on digital transformation projects and promoted STEM education through its GoIT and GoIT Girl initiatives.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

