TCS Partners with Odisha Government to Roll Out IFMS 3.0

5 Sep 2025 , 01:50 PM

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has deepened its long-standing partnership with the Odisha government by taking up the design and rollout of the state’s Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) 3.0. The announcement was made on Friday, September 5.

The new system will be built on cloud-native, microservices-based architecture, aimed at automating the state’s entire public finance ecosystem. TCS said the platform represents a significant step forward in Odisha’s digital transformation roadmap.

The IT major has been working with Odisha for nearly two decades, beginning with the state’s treasury management system in 2005. That collaboration evolved into IFMS and later IFMS 2.0. With the launch of IFMS 3.0, the government is now moving to the third generation of its financial digitisation programme.

A key part of this rollout is the introduction of TCS’s AI Workbench, an open-source solution designed to manage artificial intelligence and machine learning projects. By embedding analytics and machine learning into the platform, IFMS 3.0 will be able to support smarter decision-making, real-time monitoring, and operational efficiency.

The new system will also include a multilingual chatbot to address FAQs, streamline service desk requests and handle core functional tasks. According to TCS, the upgrade goes beyond the basics of budgeting, expenditure and accounts management, with stronger data protection measures and real-time reporting capabilities.

“With real-time financial visibility, enhanced precision and a future-ready architecture, this platform will empower Odisha to deliver more effective public services to its citizens,” said Girish Ramachandran, President – Growth Markets and Public Services at TCS.

