Waaree Energies secures solar order module for 150 MWp supply

2 Jan 2025 , 12:10 PM

Waaree Energies said on Thursday, January 2, that it has received an order for solar modules for 150 MWp (megawatt peak) supply.
The company said that it has received an order from a well-known customer who owns, develops, and operates renewable power plants in India.
The delivery of modules is anticipated to begin in the fiscal year 2025-26.
Last month, Waaree Energies announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Waaree Solar Americas Inc has begun trial production of solar modules at its manufacturing plant in the US. The first phase consisted of 1.6 GW of solar module production capacity, which the business plans to expand to 3 GW.
In December, the business won two projects totaling 398 MW for the delivery of solar modules.
One of these projects is 249 MW in size, while the other is 149 MW. The orders came from a well-known client that owns, develops, and operates renewable power plants in India, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.
The delivery of solar modules is set to begin in FY26.

Waaree Forever Energies, another wholly-owned subsidiary of the corporation, obtained a letter of award last month from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd to create a 170 MW solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh.
At around 11.20 AM, Waaree Energies was trading 0.71% lower at ₹2,842 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,862.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,877, and ₹2,830.15, respectively.
