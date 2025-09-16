Zydus Lifesciences launches generic drugs for cats and dogs

ZyVet Animal Health, a subsidiary of Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc and part of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, has unveiled two FDA-approved generic medicines for animals in the United States.

Phenylpropanolamine hydrochloride tablets are used for urinary incontinence in dogs and furosemide tablets for management of congestive heart failure and chronic fluid retention in dogs and cats. Phenylpropanolamine hydrochloride is majorly used to treat urinary incontinence that is generally linked to urethral sphincter hypotonus. This is a condition frequently affecting spayed females and older dogs.

With this launch, the veterinarians could be able to get an economic alternative for long-term management of the disorder, as per the company’s official statement.

The company also announced that it has also received approval for generic furosemide tablets for veterinary use.

Furosemide is one of the commonly used diuretics prescribed for reducing oedema and pulmonary congestion that is majorly caused due to cardiac, renal, or systemic disease.

In its results for the quarter ended June 2025, the business posted a net profit of ₹1,467 Crore. This was 3.3% higher than the previous corresponding period.

The company’s revenue for the quarter registered a 6% y-o-y growth at ₹6,574 Crore. It reported an EBITDA of ₹2,089 Crore for the quarter under review.

