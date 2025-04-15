Zydus Lifesciences sets up new unit in France

Zydus Lifesciences has established a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Zydus MedTech (France) SAS, in France. According to the company, it is a crucial step in the company’s previously announced strategy for acquiring a controlling stake in Amplitude Surgical SA, a French orthopedic firm.

As per the company’s filing, this new subsidiary will be the vehicle through which Zydus plans to acquire the equity shares of Amplitude Surgical SA.

The company disclosed earlier on March 11, 2025, that Zydus Lifesciences has inked agreements for acquisition of a 85.60% equity stake in Amplitude Surgical for 6.25 pounds per share. The transaction value aggregates to 256.80 Million pounds. After completion of this block acquisition, Zydus plans to launch a mandatory simplified cash tender offer for the balance shares at the same price. The company plans to compulsorily acquire remaining shares (squeeze-out) and thereafter delist Amplitude Surgical from the exchange if the conditions of tender offer are met.

Zydus MedTech (France) SAS has an authorised share capital of 1000 pounds with a paid-up share capital of 100 pounds. The subsidiary is currently an investment company having an immediate objective of acquisition of equity shares of Amplitude Surgical. Zydus MedTech Private Limited has subscribed to 1,000 equity shares of Zydus MedTech (France) SAS. The total consideration is 1000 pounds.

