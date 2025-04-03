iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Central Bank of India deposits in Q4 grows 7%

3 Apr 2025 , 08:54 AM

Central Bank of India reported a 10.75% year-on-year growth in total business, reaching ₹7.05 Lakh Crore as of March 31, 2025. In the previous corresponding period, the company reported total business of ₹6.37 Crore.

The company’s deposits logged a growth of 7.18% to ₹4.13 Lakh Crore as compared to ₹3.85 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The company said that its gross advances were up by 16.20% to ₹2.9 Lakh Crore. However, the Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) ration slipped to 48.91% against 50.02% on a year-on-year basis.

Earlier on March 24, 2025, the lender launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) after securing approvals from its Board and Shareholders.

After SEBI’s pricing guidelines, the bank fixed a floor price of ₹42.62 per share.

In the quarter ended December 2024, Central Bank of India registered a 34% year-on-year growth in its standalone net profit at ₹958.93 Crore. The lender’s Net Interest Income (NII) was up by 12.31% on a year-on-year basis to ₹3,540.12 Crore.

The bank’s asset quality saw improvement, with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declining to 3.86% against 4.59% in the previous quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Central bank
  • Central Bank of India
  • Central Bank of India news
  • Central bank of india q4
  • Central bank of india QIP
  • Central Bank of India share price
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Indices may open negative on April 03, 2025

Indices may open negative on April 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|09:13 AM
BEL secures contract worth ₹593.22 Crore from Indian Air Force

BEL secures contract worth ₹593.22 Crore from Indian Air Force

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|09:01 AM
Hindustan Zinc Q4 production grows 4% year-on-year

Hindustan Zinc Q4 production grows 4% year-on-year

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|08:56 AM
Central Bank of India deposits in Q4 grows 7%

Central Bank of India deposits in Q4 grows 7%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|08:54 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 3rd April 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd April 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Apr 2025|08:44 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.