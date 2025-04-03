Central Bank of India deposits in Q4 grows 7%

Central Bank of India reported a 10.75% year-on-year growth in total business, reaching ₹7.05 Lakh Crore as of March 31, 2025. In the previous corresponding period, the company reported total business of ₹6.37 Crore.

The company’s deposits logged a growth of 7.18% to ₹4.13 Lakh Crore as compared to ₹3.85 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The company said that its gross advances were up by 16.20% to ₹2.9 Lakh Crore. However, the Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) ration slipped to 48.91% against 50.02% on a year-on-year basis.

Earlier on March 24, 2025, the lender launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) after securing approvals from its Board and Shareholders.

After SEBI’s pricing guidelines, the bank fixed a floor price of ₹42.62 per share.

In the quarter ended December 2024, Central Bank of India registered a 34% year-on-year growth in its standalone net profit at ₹958.93 Crore. The lender’s Net Interest Income (NII) was up by 12.31% on a year-on-year basis to ₹3,540.12 Crore.

The bank’s asset quality saw improvement, with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declining to 3.86% against 4.59% in the previous quarter.

