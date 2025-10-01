Advance Agrolife Limited IPO

Advance Agrolife Limited is a Jaipur based company that produces a wide range of technical and formulated grades of insecticides, fungicides, herbicides and plant‑growth regulators, holding more than 400 product registrations and operating three integrated manufacturing facilities. Over the last three fiscal years, the business has delivered steady top‑line growth and strong return metrics, positioning it as a competitive player in the Indian crop‑protection market.
Offer details of the IPO
Price Band: INR 95 to INR 100 per Equity Share
Book‑Running Lead Managers
Agro‑Chemicals Industry – Overview
The agro-chemical sector provides crop-protection and nutrition solutions that support modern agriculture in meeting the world’s growing food demand. In India, the sector is largely dominated by chemical pesticides—including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and a miscellaneous “others” category (such as plant-growth regulators, fumigants, disinfectants, etc.). However, a fast-growing bio-based segment—comprising bio-pesticides and bio-fertilisers is increasingly reshaping product portfolios and driving the industry’s future growth.
Table: Key Segments
|Key Segment
|What it Covers
|Insecticides
|Chemicals that kill or repel insects (contact & systemic modes).
|Fungicides
|Protect crops from fungal diseases (protectants & eradicants).
|Herbicides
|Weed‑control agents (selective & non‑selective).
|Others
|Plant‑growth regulators, fumigants, nematicides, rodenticides, miscellaneous formulations.
|Bio‑pesticides Bio‑fertilisers
|Micro‑organism‑based or natural‑product agents that offer low‑residue, environmentally‑friendly crop protection and nutrition.
Source: RHP
The Indian market is the world’s fourth‑largest producer of crop‑protection chemicals (≈ 14 % of global share) and a net exporter of pesticides. Demand is driven by a rising population, higher per‑capita food consumption, expanding horticulture & cash‑crop acreage, and government programmes that boost credit, MSPs and organic‑farming incentives. At the same time, stricter residue regulations, the push for sustainable farming and the emergence of bio‑based solutions are reshaping the competitive landscape.
Table: Growth‑Rate Snapshot (Past vs Future)
|Segment / Market
|Past Growth Rate
(CAGR)
|Future Growth Rate
(Projected CAGR)
|Comment
|Global Crop‑Protection & Nutrition Market
|6.2 % (2019‑2024) – driven by steady expansion of arable land, higher yields and rising food‑price pressures.
|~6 % (2023‑2029) – growth to continue as emerging economies intensify pesticide use, but will be moderated by stricter environmental rules.
|The market remains robust; however, the share of herbicides is expected to decline in favour of more targeted, low‑residue products.
|Indian Pesticides Market (USD)
|10.9 % (2019‑2024) – from USD 814 m to USD 1,367 m, buoyed by strong domestic demand and export growth (CAGR ≈ 8.1 % for exports).
|8.8 % (2024‑2029) – forecast by CareEdge, reflecting continued demand for high‑value crops and a shift toward premium formulations.
|India’s growth outpaces the global average, underpinned by expanding horticulture, increased mechanisation and government support.
|Domestic Chemical‑Pesticide Consumption (tonnes)
|–2.7 % (recent 5‑year window) – a modest decline as dosage per acre falls and newer‑age agro‑chemicals gain market share.
|2.4 % (FY 20‑FY 36) – projected rise from 61 k t (FY 20) to 89 k t (FY 36), ≈ 46 % total increase (≈ 2.4 % CAGR).
|The slowdown reflects better‑targeted applications and a gradual shift to bio‑alternatives; the long‑term outlook remains positive as overall crop area expands.
|Bio‑Pesticides / Bio‑Fertilisers
|< 2 % of total pesticide volume (2022‑23) – early‑stage market, mainly neem‑based and microbial products.
|10‑12 % of total pesticide volume by 2029 (industry consensus) – driven by EU Green Deal, US EPA fast‑track approvals and strong Indian R&D in microbial agents.
|Bio‑based solutions are the fastest‑growing sub‑segment; they will capture a larger share as regulators tighten limits on conventional chemicals and farmers seek residue‑free produce.
|India’s Crop‑Protection Demand (tonnes)
|61 097 t (FY 20) → 55 000 t (FY 23) – a dip due to lower per‑acre dosage and pandemic‑related supply‑chain stress.
|89 170 t (FY 36) – ≈ 46 % increase over 16 years (≈ 2.4 % CAGR).
|The demand trajectory reflects population growth, higher MSPs, and the adoption of precision‑agriculture tools that enable more efficient pesticide use.
Source: RHP
Advance Agrolife Limited – Company Overview
Advance Agrolife Limited, incorporated in 2002 is headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The promoters are Om Prakash Choudhary, Kedar Choudhary, and Geeta Choudhary. The company operates in the agro-chemical sector with over 400 formulations, focusing on sulphur-based and eco-friendly products. It has three manufacturing plants in Jaipur and additional capacity in Gujarat. Its distribution network spans ~4,500 distributors across 26 countries and 20 Indian states, serving key customers like DCM Shriram and IFFCO.
Competitive Positioning
Strengths
Weaknesses & Risks
Financial Profile
Robust Revenue Growth: Advance Agrolife Limited recorded a revenue CAGR of ≈12 % over FY 2023–25, with net sales rising from INR3,978 mn in FY 23 to INR5,023 mn in FY 25. Growth was driven mainly by domestic sales (INR3,630 mn → INR4,920 mn), while export revenues fell (INR336 mn → INR99 mn). Product-mix optimisation, focusing on higher-margin sulphur-based and technical formulations, supported steady growth. No material acquisitions were made, indicating organic expansion. FY 2025 revenue growth (+10 % YoY) reflects continuation on a larger base.
Better Profitability: Advance Agrolife Limited’s EBITDA margin rose from 6.3% in FY 23 to 9.5% in FY 25, driven by operating leverage, cost efficiencies, and pricing power. Net profit margin improved from 3.7% to 5.4% in FY 24, slipping slightly to 5.1% in FY 25. ROE remained above 25%,. Premium sulphur-based products helped cushion raw-material volatility. Overall, the company continues to deliver strong returns on capital.
Table: Peers Comparison
|Name of the Company
|Revenue from Operations (INR in million)
|P/E
|EPS (Basic) (INR)
|EPS (Diluted) (INR)
|NAV per equity share (INR)
|Advance Agrolife Limited
|5,022.60
|17.54*
|5.70
|5.70
|22.42
|Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited
|9,510.44
|34.60
|10.68
|10.3
|116.70
|Insecticides India Limited
|19,999.50
|16.99
|48.38
|48.38
|372.74
|Heranba Industries Limited
|14,097.30
|NA
|0.77
|0.77
|210.15
|PI Industries Limited
|79,778.00
|34.29
|109.44
|109.22
|668.22
|Sharda Cropchem Limited
|43,198.53
|30.33
|33.74
|33.74
|277.21
Source: RHP; * – based on upper end of price band
Table: KPI Comparison
|Company
|Particulars (with units)
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|CAGR
|Advance Agrolife Limited
|Revenue from Operations (INR in million)
|3,978.06
|4,558.99
|5,022.60
|13%
|EBITDA (INR in million)
|252.23
|402.11
|482.45
|38%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|6.34%
|8.82%
|9.61%
|–
|Net Profit after Tax (INR in million)
|148.68
|247.32
|256.38
|33%
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|3.74%
|5.42%
|5.10%
|–
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|34.46%
|39.30%
|29.11%
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|34.38%
|37.62%
|27.02%
|–
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.50
|0.60
|0.80
|–
|Days Working Capital
|48
|55
|74
|–
|Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited
|Revenue from Operations (INR in million)
|5,242.97
|6,541.03
|9,510.44
|29%
|EBITDA (INR in million)
|456.35
|663.69
|769.27
|27%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|8.70%
|10.15%
|8.09%
|–
|Net Profit after Tax (INR in million)
|268.60
|443.76
|348.25
|14%
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|5.12%
|6.78%
|3.66%
|–
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|13.43%
|13.16%
|9.24%
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|16.68%
|14.58%
|11.90%
|–
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.17
|0.31
|0.29
|–
|Days Working Capital
|69
|84
|73
|–
|Insecticides India Limited
|Revenue from Operations (INR in million)
|18,013.29
|19,663.86
|19,999.50
|5%
|EBITDA (INR in million)
|1,231.50
|1,717.20
|2,282.13
|40%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|6.84%
|8.73%
|11.41%
|–
|Net Profit after Tax (INR in million)
|632.11
|1,020.75
|1,420.19
|49%
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|3.51%
|5.19%
|7.10%
|–
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|7.07%
|10.58%
|13.55%
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|9.56%
|12.94%
|17.29%
|–
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.18
|0.09
|0.10
|–
|Days Working Capital
|124
|108
|122
|–
|Heranba Industries Limited
|Revenue from Operations (INR in million)
|13,188.20
|12,570.70
|14,097.30
|3%
|EBITDA (INR in million)
|1,682.50
|907.00
|1,055.00
|-8%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|12.76%
|7.22%
|7.48%
|–
|Net Profit after Tax (INR in million)
|1,043.70
|345.00
|22.60
|-53%
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|7.91%
|2.74%
|0.16%
|–
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|12.88%
|4.14%
|0.37%
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|17.14%
|6.81%
|4.48%
|–
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.11
|0.19
|0.41
|–
|Days Working Capital
|66
|50
|48
|–
|PI Industries Limited
|Revenue from Operations (INR in million)
|64,920.00
|76,658.00
|79,778.00
|11%
|EBITDA (INR in million)
|17,011.00
|22,224.00
|25,232.00
|21%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|26.20%
|28.99%
|31.63%
|–
|Net Profit after Tax (INR in million)
|12,295.00
|16,815.00
|16,602.00
|15%
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|18.94%
|21.94%
|20.81%
|–
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|18.46%
|21.11%
|17.58%
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|21.39%
|23.69%
|22.54%
|–
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|–
|Days Working Capital
|129
|110
|117
|–
|Sharda Cropchem Limited
|Revenue from Operations (INR in million)
|40,451.57
|31,630.25
|43,198.53
|3%
|EBITDA (INR in million)
|6,833.72
|3,426.22
|6,551.09
|4%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|16.89%
|10.83%
|15.17%
|–
|Net Profit after Tax (INR in million)
|3,419.83
|319.06
|3,044.18
|1%
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|8.45%
|1.01%
|7.05%
|–
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|16.50%
|1.43%
|12.85%
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|19.54%
|3.17%
|15.01%
|–
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|–
|Days Working Capital
|97
|138
|113
|–
Source: RHP
