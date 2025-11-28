iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Banner

How mutual fund AUM grew in terms of 3-year CAGR?

28 Nov 2025 , 11:09 AM

MF AUM GROWTH – THE MACRO PICTURE

A cursory glance at the data will tell you that mutual funds have grown at a frenetic pace in terms of AUM growth. To be fair, there is a good deal of market value accretion in equities, which leads to AUM growth. However, that is substantial in equity funds, selective in hybrid and passive funds and very limited in the case of debt funds.  To get a clear picture, we look at the growth over 3 years and calculate CAGR returns. There is an element of flows and capital accretion in this AUM growth, but the real picture surely emerges.

What matters is that the flows are meaningful and the growth has been impressive on a CAGR basis. First, let us look at the macro picture. Between October 2022 and October 2025, the overall AUM of all open-ended mutual funds in India grew from ₹39.25 Trillion to ₹79.62 Trillion. AUM has more than doubled in the 3-year period, translating into CAGR growth in AUM of 26.59%. That is impressive, but what is more impressive is that this growth has been largely uniform across fund classes.

DEBT FUND AUM GROWTH – 3 YEAR CAGR

The table captures how debt fund AUM grew over 3 years in CAGR terms.

Active Debt Oriented Funds AUM-Oct25 AUM-Oct22 3-Y CAGR
Long Duration Fund 19,194.20 2,904.70 87.65%
Gilt Fund with 10Y duration 4,986.56 1,521.99 48.52%
Money Market Fund 3,44,278.89 1,05,882.56 48.15%
Gilt Fund 39,325.02 15,899.36 35.24%
Corporate Bond Fund 2,11,442.33 1,11,714.86 23.70%
Dynamic Bond Fund 37,333.96 22,144.97 19.02%
Low Duration Fund 1,50,904.84 93,462.25 17.32%
Ultra Short Duration Fund 1,39,715.15 88,736.88 16.34%
Liquid Fund 5,59,686.58 3,73,212.25 14.46%
Short Duration Fund 1,39,124.76 95,272.33 13.45%
Medium to Long Duration Fund 11,825.92 8,877.93 10.03%
Banking and PSU Fund 80,699.63 76,457.01 1.82%
Medium Duration Fund 26,254.41 27,959.87 -2.08%
Overnight Fund 1,15,714.42 1,34,583.00 -4.91%
Floater Fund 50,931.10 60,637.73 -5.65%
Credit Risk Fund 20,018.43 25,534.67 -7.79%
Category Total 19,51,436.18 12,44,802.35 16.17%
Data Source: AMFI (figures are ₹ in Crore)

Debt fund flows are driven by treasuries and see heavy outflows each quarter, but 3-year picture is still quite robust at 16.17% CAGR. The big AUM growth stories in the last 3 years have been Long Duration Funds, Gilt funds with 10-year duration, money market funds, Gilt Funds, and corporate bond funds. However, barring corporate bond funds and money market funds, the growth is on a very small base.

Four categories of debt funds have shown negative CAGR AUM growth in last 3 years. Depletion in AUM in credit risk funds, floater funds and overnight funds is the highest. There are 2 reasons why this 16.17% CAGR growth for debt funds is laudable. Firstly, debt funds do not have the benefit of price appreciation to the extent equity-oriented funds have. Secondly, this is despite the quarterly treasury outflows.

EQUITY FUND AUM GROWTH – 3 YEAR CAGR

The table below captures how active equity fund AUM grew over 3 years in CAGR terms.

Active Equity Oriented Schemes AUM-Oct25 AUM-Oct22 3-Y CAGR
Multi Cap Fund 2,20,254.63 65,285.79 49.98%
Dividend Yield Fund 33,210.96 10,294.35 47.76%
Sectoral/Thematic Funds 5,33,830.68 1,67,805.24 47.07%
Small Cap Fund 3,72,362.31 1,26,095.84 43.47%
Large & Mid Cap Fund 3,22,158.21 1,26,797.18 36.45%
Mid Cap Fund 4,54,606.49 1,82,767.48 35.49%
Value Fund/Contra Fund 2,13,021.35 88,992.37 33.77%
Flexi Cap Fund 5,33,756.17 2,48,853.10 28.96%
Large Cap Fund 4,10,156.51 2,44,691.07 18.79%
ELSS 2,53,264.09 1,55,114.69 17.75%
Focused Fund 1,70,127.72 1,05,641.12 17.21%
Category Total 35,16,749.11 15,22,338.25 32.19%
Data Source: AMFI (figures are ₹ in Crore)

Equity fund AUM has the benefit of flows and capital accretion. The growth has been impressive at 32.19% CAGR, despite a very high base. If we leave out dividend yield funds with a low base, the other leaders in terms of 3-year CAGR growth in AUM belong to two narratives. There are auto-allocation stories like multi-cap and large & mid-cap funds on one hand. Then, there are the high-risk alpha stories like Sectoral funds, thematic funds, small cap funds and mid-cap funds. This continues to be the key driver of equity fund AUM.

HYBRID FUND AUM GROWTH – 3 YEAR CAGR

The table captures how hybrid allocation fund AUM grew over 3 years in CAGR terms.

Hybrid Allocation Funds AUM-Oct25 AUM-Oct22 3-Y CAGR
Multi Asset Allocation Fund 1,51,071.71 21,698.83 90.95%
Arbitrage Fund 2,71,401.97 75,883.88 52.93%
Equity Savings Fund 49,251.12 17,129.57 42.20%
Retirement Fund 32,512.30 17,821.19 22.19%
Children’s Fund 25,213.27 14,115.98 21.33%
Dynamic Asset Allocation / BAF 3,18,121.66 1,94,577.93 17.81%
Balanced Hybrid Fund 2,50,052.41 1,58,811.99 16.34%
Conservative Hybrid Fund 29,877.70 22,585.58 9.78%
Category Total 11,27,502.14 5,22,624.96 29.21%
Data Source: AMFI (figures are ₹ in Crore)

Hybrid fund AUM gets partial benefits of capital accretion, but CAGR growth at 29.21% has been impressive across the board. Since the base for most funds is small, we will not get into the base aspect here as hybrid funds growth is a recent phenomenon. The theme that seems to be emerging is of allocation across asset classes as evident from leaders like MAAF, Equity Savings Fund, and BAFs. Arbitrage funds are classified as hybrid funds, but are more akin to treasury funds. What is more interesting is the smart growth solution funds have exhibited, albeit on a small base.

PASSIVE FUND AUM GROWTH – 3 YEAR CAGR

The table captures how passive allocation fund AUM grew over 3 years in CAGR terms.

Passive Funds AUM-Oct25 AUM-Oct22 3-Y CAGR
GOLD ETF 1,02,119.86 19,881.72 72.54%
Index Funds 3,20,075.92 1,12,603.20 41.66%
Other ETFs 9,08,398.92 4,82,654.62 23.47%
FOFs investing overseas 36,090.86 19,834.61 22.08%
Category Total 13,66,685.57 6,34,974.16 29.11%
Data Source: AMFI (figures are ₹ in Crore)

Like Hybrid fund AUM even passive AUM gets partial benefits of capital accretion, with CAGR of 29.11% almost at par with hybrid funds. In fact, hybrids and passives (jointly classified as alternates) have been the big post-pandemic story. In this case, the demand is cyclical and driven by supply. For instance, gold ETFs have shown the best CAGR growth over the last 3 years, due to the huge rally in gold in the last 15 months. There may be short-term concerns over the growth in passive funds vis-à-vis active funds, but a longer-term view shows that alternates have surely come of age in India.

Related Tags

  • AUM
  • DebtFund
  • EquityFund
  • HybridFund
  • MFSIP
  • MutualFunds
  • PassiveFund
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Lodha Developers Gets Back ₹520.80 Crore After Supreme Court Order; Q2 Profit Jumps 87%

Lodha Developers Gets Back ₹520.80 Crore After Supreme Court Order; Q2 Profit Jumps 87%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2025|10:32 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 28th November 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 28th November 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2025|09:27 AM
Lenskart Partners with Popmart to Launch Limited-Edition Sweet Bean Eyewear Collection in Singapore

Lenskart Partners with Popmart to Launch Limited-Edition Sweet Bean Eyewear Collection in Singapore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|04:04 PM
Magellanic Cloud Subsidiary Secures Rs 5 Crore Drone Contract

Magellanic Cloud Subsidiary Secures Rs 5 Crore Drone Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|03:51 PM
Cyient and CNH Strengthen Partnership to Advance Autonomous Construction Equipment

Cyient and CNH Strengthen Partnership to Advance Autonomous Construction Equipment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|03:09 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.