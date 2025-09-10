Dev Accelerator – A Premier Provider of Flexible Workspace Solutions

Dev Accelerator is a homegrown Indian company that offers flexible workspace solutions. It has scaled its centres to Tier 1 as well as Tier 2 cities since its launch in 2017, establishing a strong presence across managed offices and co-working spaces. The industry is witnessing a robust growth, driven by an ever increasing demand coming from both startups and larger companies in search of flexible, scalable office solutions.
The IPO is expected to enhance operational presence by funding capex and strengthening balance sheet.
Offer Details of the IPO:
Price Band: INR 56 to INR 61 per Equity Share
Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs):
Objectives of the IPO
Flexible Workspace Industry – An Overview
Flexible workspace is a fast-growing business segment in India, with shared workspaces providing flexible office space for everyone from individuals to startups, SMEs and large corporates. The industry provides businesses with an array of services such as private offices, shared work areas, meeting rooms, virtual offices and other on-demand support services that facilitate business collaboration and cost reduction.
The industry can be divided into three main segments:
Industry Size & Growth
The flex space market has expanded steadily in the major Indian cities. The operational flex-stock across top 7 cities stood at 79.1 million sq ft, equivalent to approximately 7.3% of the overall office stock. Bengaluru has the highest penetration and even exceeds global standards.
Tech-centric cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai have more than 72% of the operational flex stock. Bengaluru is leading with about 36% followed by Delhi NCR at 17%. Cities such as Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai have outstripped Mumbai to become the next big markets in the top seven cities.
Key Drivers of Growth
The industry’s growth is driven by several factors:
Corporate Flexibility: Corporate tenants in markets looking for a way to optimize their portfolios.
Table: Key Segments
|Segment
|Current (historical) CAGR*
|Future (forecast) CAGR*
|Managed Office Spaces
|62 % (FY 2023 → FY 2025)
|≈55 % (FY 2025 → FY 2029)
|Co‑working Spaces
|38 % (FY 2023 → FY 2025)
|≈30 % (FY 2025 → FY 2029)
|Design & Execution
|31 % (FY 2023 → FY 2025)
|≈25 % (FY 2025 → FY 2029)
|Facility‑Management & Other Services
|18 % (FY 2023 → FY 2025)
|≈15 % (FY 2025 → FY 2029)
|Overall Flexible‑Workspace Market (India)
|8 % (FY 2020 → FY 2024)
|8.5 %–9 % (FY 2024 → FY 2029)
Source: RHP
Dev Accelerator Limited: A Leading Player in the Indian Flexible Workspace Industry
Dev Accelerator Limited is a rapidly growing provider of flexible workspace solutions in India. The company was founded in 2017 with a vision to revolutionize the way people work, establishing a strong presence in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets.
Dev Accelerator was founded in 2017 by Parth Naimeshbhai Shah, Umesh Satishkumar Uttamchandani, and Rushit Shardulkumar Shah. The founders, all experienced entrepreneurs with backgrounds in real estate and technology, identified an opportunity to provide flexible and customized workspace solutions to businesses of all sizes.
Operating Segments.
Dev Accelerator operates in the following segments:
Partnerships and Associations
Dev Accelerator has partnered with several leading companies to expand its offerings and reach, including:
Competitive Landscape
The company operates in a highly competitive flexible workspace industry. The major competitors in this space include. Following are some of the key competitors.
Strengths
Weaknesses
Financial profile
Robust Revenue Growth: Dev Accelerator has witnessed a revenue CAGR of 47% from Fiscal 2024 to Fiscal 2025, with revenue from operations increasing to INR 1,588.75 million from INR 1,080.87 million. The growth is driven by expansion into new cities, increasing client base, and diversification of services, including design and execution, payroll management, and facility management services.
Improved Profitability: The company’s restated profit for Fiscal 2025 was INR 17.73 million, up from INR 4.37 million in Fiscal 2024, reflecting a strong profit CAGR. While the margins remain slim, efficient operations, cost management, and increased revenue have contributed to improved profitability.
Table: Peer Comparison Table
|Name
|Market Price( per Equity Share )
|Revenue from Operations (₹ in million)
|EPS Basic (₹)
|EPS Diluted (₹)
|P/E Ratio
|RoNW (%)
|Dev Accelerator Limited
|61*
|1,588.75
|0.27*
|0.27*
|226
|3.24
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|589.35
|12075.35
|9.75
|9.67
|60.95
|14.78
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited
|457.55
|13740.56
|-6.18
|-6.18
|NA
|-58.56
|Indiqube Spaces Limited
|219.38
|10592.86
|-7.65
|-7.65
|NA**
|-28.69
Source: RHP; * upper end of price band
Table: KPI Comparison
|Company
|Particulars
|FY23
|FY24
|FY25
|CAGR
|
Dev Accelerator Limited
|Revenue from Operations (₹ mn)
|699.11
|1080.87
|1588.75
|51%
|EBITDA (₹ mn)
|298.81
|647.39
|804.57
|51%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|42.74%
|59.90%
|50.64%
|–
|Restated Profit/(Loss) (₹ mn)
|-128.30
|4.37
|17.73
|–
|Restated Profit Margin (%)
|-17.98%
|0.39%
|1.00%
|–
|Total Equity (₹ mn)
|12.22
|287.88
|547.86
|–
|Capital Employed (₹ mn)
|338.79
|1292.95
|1820.96
|–
|Total Assets (₹ mn)
|2824.22
|4110.89
|5403.76
|–
|ROCE (%)
|3.65%
|17.31%
|25.95%
|–
|Debt / Equity (times)
|27.17
|3.51
|2.39
|–
|Operational Cities (No.)
|9
|11
|11
|–
|Operational Centers (No.)
|17
|25
|26
|–
|Super Built-up Area (Million sq ft)
|0.63
|0.81
|0.84
|–
|Number of Seats in Operational Centers (No.)
|10165
|12543
|13759
|–
|Number of Occupied Seats in Operational Centers (No.)
|8218
|10422
|12054
|–
|Occupancy rate in Operational Centers (%)
|80.85%
|83.09%
|87.61%
|–
|
Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|Revenue from Operations (₹ mn)
|5452.82
|8488.19
|12075.35
|49%
|EBITDA (₹ mn)
|1555.58
|2454.10
|4274.80
|50%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|28.53%
|28.91%
|35.40%
|–
|Restated Profit/(Loss) (₹ mn)
|-466.37
|-175.67
|678.70
|–
|Restated Profit Margin (%)
|-8.24%
|-2.01%
|5.38%
|–
|Total Equity (₹ mn)
|1693.64
|2514.31
|4592.19
|–
|Capital Employed (₹ mn)
|1621.87
|2787.26
|4009.07
|–
|Total Assets (₹ mn)
|9306.05
|13980.79
|25069.84
|–
|ROCE (%)
|16.08%
|27.05%
|51.09%
|–
|Debt / Equity (times)
|0.06
|0.13
|0.05
|–
|Operational Cities (No.)
|16
|17
|18
|–
|Operational Centers (No.)
|119
|160
|208
|–
|Super Built-up Area (Million sq ft)
|3.50
|4.80
|6.90
|–
|Number of Seats in Operational Centers (No.)
|68203
|95030
|134121
|–
|Number of Occupied Seats in Operational Centers (No.)
|51140
|67414
|111378
|–
|Occupancy rate in Operational Centers (%)
|74.98%
|70.94%
|83.04%
|–
|
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|Revenue from Operations (₹ mn)
|7113.92
|10393.64
|13740.56
|39%
|EBITDA (₹ mn)
|4239.98
|6596.70
|8572.64
|41%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|59.60%
|63.47%
|62.39%
|–
|Restated Profit/(Loss) (₹ mn)
|-1010.46
|-499.57
|-631.79
|–
|Restated Profit Margin (%)
|-13.58%
|-4.49%
|-4.48%
|–
|Total Equity (₹ mn)
|314.66
|500.07
|1078.81
|–
|Capital Employed (₹ mn)
|3445.13
|4249.81
|4367.21
|–
|Total Assets (₹ mn)
|44735.03
|41470.84
|46508.54
|–
|ROCE (%)
|29.15%
|61.34%
|58.82%
|–
|Debt / Equity (times)
|16.38
|8.55
|3.69
|–
|Operational Cities (No.)
|12
|13
|15
|–
|Operational Centers (No.)
|39
|39
|46
|–
|Super Built-up Area (Million sq ft)
|6.16
|8.00
|8.99
|–
|Number of Seats in Operational Centers (No.)
|137564
|163022
|183613
|–
|Number of Occupied Seats in Operational Centers (No.)
|105568
|130047
|152619
|–
|Occupancy rate in Operational Centers (%)
|76.74%
|79.77%
|83.12%
|–
|
Indiqube Spaces Limited
|Revenue from Operations (₹ mn)
|5797.38
|8305.73
|10592.86
|35%
|EBITDA (₹ mn)
|2366.90
|2263.36
|6165.42
|48%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|40.83%
|27.25%
|58.20%
|–
|Restated Profit/(Loss) (₹ mn)
|-1981.09
|-3415.08
|-1396.17
|–
|Restated Profit Margin (%)
|-32.95%
|-39.36%
|-12.66%
|–
|Total Equity (₹ mn)
|-3081.01
|1306.33
|-31.11
|–
|Capital Employed (₹ mn)
|3045.99
|2942.00
|2133.26
|–
|Total Assets (₹ mn)
|29693.17
|36679.13
|46851.23
|–
|ROCE (%)
|-13.11%
|-43.79%
|81.12%
|–
|Debt / Equity (times)
|-2.02
|1.26
|-71.51
|–
|Operational Cities (No.)
|10
|12
|14
|–
|Operational Centers (No.)
|70
|85
|105
|–
|Super Built-up Area (Million sq ft)
|4.25
|5.33
|6.26
|–
|Number of Seats in Operational Centers (No.)
|94410
|118530
|139183
|–
|Number of Occupied Seats in Operational Centers (No.)
|79002
|95076
|118467
|–
|Occupancy rate in Operational Centers (%)
|83.68%
|80.21%
|85.12%
|–
Source: RHP
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.