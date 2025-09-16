Euro Pratik Sales Limited – A Premium Wall Furnishings Player

Euro Pratik is a premium provider of decorative panels and laminates. In a competitive market, its premium positioning has resulted in above average margins. While its margins have improved, revenue growth has been patchy over the past two years. Also, related party transactions and the brand being licensed (vs owned) are some of the risks highlighted in the prospectus.
Its IPO of INR 4513 million is an offer for sale and is aimed at providing liquidity to its founders and key management.
Offer Details of the IPO
Total Offer size: Up to INR 4,513.15 million
The entire offer is an offer for sale. Following founders/promoters are participating in the offer for sale.
Price Band: INR 235 to INR 247 per Equity Share
Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs)
Indian Wall Decorative Market – Industry Overview
The Indian wall decorative market is a fast growing industry that plays a significant role in enhancing the aesthetics and functionality of interior spaces. The industry caters to a wide range of end customers, including homeowners, businesses, and interior designers, who seek to create unique and visually appealing living and working environments.
The products and services offered by the industry include decorative paints, wallpapers, wall decorative laminates, and non-wood wall panels, which provide both aesthetic and functional value to interior walls.
The Indian wall decorative market can be broadly segmented into four key categories:
Decorative Paints: This segment is the largest, driven by rising disposable incomes, increased focus on home improvement, and demand for premium finishes. Key players include Asian Paints, Berger Paints, and Kansai Nerolac.
Wallpapers: This segment is gaining traction among urban households and commercial spaces due to its wide design options and quick installation. Key players include Marshalls, Elementto, and Nilaya (Asian Paints).
Wall Decorative Laminates: Popular for their durability and versatility, laminates are increasingly being used in both residential and office interiors. Major players include Greenlam Industries and Merino Laminates.
Non-Wood Wall Panels: This emerging segment offers eco-friendly, lightweight, and innovative alternatives to traditional wall solutions, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.
The Indian wall decorative market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanisation, and an increasing demand for premium interior finishes. The industry size is estimated at approximately INR 343 billion and is projected to expand to around INR 629 billion over the next few years, reflecting a healthy growth trajectory.
Table: Industry Size
|Fiscal Year
|Overall Decorative Market
|Decorative Wall‑Panel Market
|Decorative Laminates Market
|FY 2018
|195,630
|9,701
|12,425
|FY 2023
|316,982
|21,026
|18,256
|FY 2024
|342,728
|24,180
|19,351
|FY 2025
|366,219
|28,412
|20,996
|FY 2029 P
|628,902
|55,069
|32,068
|CAGR (2018‑2023)
|10.10%
|16.70%
|8.00%
|CAGR (2024‑2029)
|12.90%
|17.90%
|11.60%
Source: RHP
Segment-wise Growth Trends
The growth of the Indian wall decorative market can be segmented into four main categories:
The organized share is rising faster in both panels and laminates, reflecting the premium‑product shift and the entry of national brands.
Table: Industry Size
|Fiscal Year
|Organized (%)
|Unorganized (%)
|FY 2024
|71
|29
|FY 2029 P
|75
|25
Source: RHP
Key Drivers of Growth
The expansion of the Indian wall decorative market can be attributed to several factors:
Euro Pratik Sales Limited: A Brief Overview
Euro Pratik Sales Limited is a fast-growing company in the decorative wall panel and decorative laminates industry. The company was incorporated in 2010 as Better Life Mission Multitrade Private Limited and later renamed Euro Pratik Sales Private Limited in 2017. The company is led by the Singhvi family along with a core team of experienced executives. Over the years, Euro Pratik has established a strong brand reputation for innovation, quality, and design-forward interior solutions.
Operating Segments
Euro Pratik Sales Limited operates in the following segments:
The company also provides ancillary items, including exterior wall panels, interior films, adhesives, and other furnishing materials, with a catalogue featuring 30 product categories and over 3,000 unique designs.
Key Associations
Competitive Landscape
Euro Pratik operates in a highly competitive market, with key competitors including:
|Segment
|Company
|2025 Revenue (₹ mn)
|Market Share (Revenue)
|PAT Margin
|Key Strengths
|Direct
|Euro Pratik (restated)
|2842
|1.0 % (overall décor market)
|0.27
|30 product categories, >3,000 designs
Strong brand equity (Euro Pratik & Gloirio)
Pan‑India distribution (180 distributors, 116 cities)
|Asian Paints
|3,39,056
|0.12
|0.14
|Massive scale, extensive retail network (≈160,000 touch‑points)
Diversified colour‑bank portfolio
|Berger Paints
|1,15,447
|0.04
|0.12
|Integrated raw‑material capabilities (self‑sufficient emulsion)
JV in coil‑coatings (Sweden)
|Indigo Paints
|1,48,? (≈₹ 148,000)
|0.05
|0.15
|Aggressive colour‑bank expansion, strong marketing
|Vivre Panels
|1393
|0.01
|–
|Engineered‑wood focus, limited geographic reach
|Meraki Laminates
|1088
|0
|–
|Pure laminate specialist, high‑end design
|Elementto Life Styles
|292
|0
|–
|Niche fabric‑based wall finishes
|Indirect
|Greenlam
|25693
|0.01
|–
|Strong presence in PVC‑based laminates, broad export footprint
|Merino
|22518
|0.01
|–
|Focus on high‑performance laminates, Europe‑centric sourcing
|Stylam
|9141
|0
|–
|Growing export share (≈66 % of sales)
Source: RHP
Strengths
Weaknesses
Financial Profile
Robust Revenue Growth: Euro Pratik Sales Limited’s revenue declined by 16% in FY24 due to industry issues including poor housing demand and a strategic shift away from low-margin basic wall panels toward premium decorative panels and laminates. Slump sale acquisitions in FY24 also impacted revenue. While FY25 witnessed strong growth driven by a full-year contribution from these acquisitions and normalization of product mix, the growth reflects the recovery from prior-year disruptions and product portfolio realignment.
Better Profitability: Margin expansion in FY25 was driven by a higher share of premium products. Decorative Laminates’ contribution increased from 19.31 % of revenue in FY24 to 25.64 % in FY25, while other products such as interior films and adhesives grew from 4.15 % to 8.23 %. This shift, along with efficient operations and cost management, improved net margins and overall profitability, aligning with the company’s premiumization strategy.
Table: Peers Comparison Table
|Name of Company
|Face value (₹ per share)
|EPS Diluted (INR)
| NAV
(₹ per share)
|P/E
|RoNW (%)
|Euro Pratik Sales Limited
|1
|7.53
|22.91
|32.80
|32.65
|Greenlam Industries Limited
|1
|2.68
|44.17
|87.54
|6.07
|Asian Paints Limited
|1
|38.25
|201.84
|62.64
|19.16
|Berger Paints India Limited
|1
|10.12
|52.78
|55.77
|19.22
|Indigo Paints Limited
|10
|29.68
|216.35
|40.32
|13.79
Source: RHP
Table 1: KPI Comparison
|Company
|Particulars
|FY 23
|FY 24
|FY 25
|CAGR
|
Euro Pratik Sales Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|2,635.84
|2,216.98
|2,842.27
|4%
|Profit after tax (₹ million)
|595.65
|629.07
|764.40
|13%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|836.34
|890.02
|1,101.01
|15%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|31.73
|40.15
|38.74
|–
|Gross margin (%)
|36.02
|43.05
|45.47
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|47.70
|44.03
|39.18
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|61.42
|55.17
|44.58
|–
|Debt to Equity Ratio
|0.02
|–
|0.01
|–
|Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Working Capital Days
|119.00
|139.00
|168.00
|–
|
Greenlam Industries Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|20,259.58
|23,063.49
|25,693.40
|13%
|Profit after tax (₹ million)
|1,285.09
|1,380.08
|683.50
|-27%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|2,508.35
|3,163.21
|2,855.50
|7%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|12.38
|13.72
|11.12
|–
|Gross margin (%)
|46.73
|52.85
|52.26
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|15.93
|13.56
|6.21
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|12.32
|11.08
|7.86
|–
|Debt to Equity Ratio
|0.59
|0.93
|0.96
|–
|Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio
|2.11
|2.97
|3.61
|–
|Working Capital Days
|26.51
|12.60
|1.61
|–
|
Asian Paints Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|344,885.90
|354,947.30
|339,056.20
|-1%
|Profit after tax (₹ million)
|41,953.30
|55,576.90
|37,097.10
|-6%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|67,401.70
|84,059.40
|67,195.30
|-0.2%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|19.54
|23.68
|19.82
|–
|Gross margin (%)
|38.66
|43.40
|42.44
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|27.38
|30.99
|18.79
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|33.96
|37.74
|27.47
|–
|Debt to Equity Ratio
|0.06
|0.06
|0.04
|–
|Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Working Capital Days
|43.35
|42.59
|48.71
|–
|
Berger Paints India Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|105,678.40
|111,989.20
|115,447.10
|5%
|Profit after tax (₹ million)
|8,604.00
|11,698.20
|11,828.10
|17%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|15,256.00
|19,660.20
|19,859.30
|14%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|14.44
|17.56
|17.20
|–
|Gross margin (%)
|36.31
|40.65
|41.43
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|20.40
|23.65
|20.47
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|25.09
|30.61
|27.09
|–
|Debt to Equity Ratio
|0.17
|0.04
|0.02
|–
|Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio
|0.33
|–
|–
|–
|Working Capital Days
|22.94
|18.14
|26.90
|–
|
Indigo Paints Limited
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|10,733.34
|13,060.86
|13,406.73
|12%
|Profit after tax (₹ million)
|1,319.38
|1,488.28
|1,421.65
|4%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|1,915.99
|2,522.85
|2,519.81
|15%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|17.85
|19.32
|18.80
|–
|Gross margin (%)
|44.54
|47.63
|46.02
|–
|Return on Equity (%)
|18.50
|17.74
|14.71
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|20.91
|23.23
|19.31
|–
|Debt to Equity Ratio
|–
|0.00
|0.01
|–
|Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Working Capital Days
|–
|–
|2.92
|–
Source: RHP
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.