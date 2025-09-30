Glottis Limited – Leading Freight Forwarding & Logistics Provider

Glottis Limited is a Chennai-based company that provides comprehensive freight-forwarding and logistics solutions, including multimodal transportation, customs clearance, warehousing, and value-added services. The company operates across more than 120 countries, with a strong focus on renewable energy, engineering goods, and consumer-appliance logistics. Promoters Ramkumar Senthilvel and Kuttappan Manikandan continue to steer the firm’s growth strategy through a wide network of agents and strategic partnerships.

Offers details of the IPO

Total Offer Size – INR 307 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to INR 160 crore, together with an offer-for-sale of up to INR 147 crore by the promoter shareholders.

– INR 307 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to INR 160 crore, together with an offer-for-sale of up to INR 147 crore by the promoter shareholders. Selling Shareholders – The shares being sold by existing shareholders are held by:

Ramkumar Senthilvel (Promoter) – Upto 5,697,820 shares

Kuttappan Manikandan (Promoter) – Upto 5,697,820 shares

Price Band: INR 120 to INR 129 per Equity Share

Book‑Running Lead Manager (BRLM)

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited

Indian Freight Forwarding & Logistics Industry – Overview

India’s freight‑forwarding industry is a fast‑growing, highly fragmented market that provides end‑to‑end movement of goods across sea, air and land. The sector is driven by the country’s expanding manufacturing base, rising exports of renewable‑energy equipment, timber, glass, home appliances and agricultural produce, and by government initiatives that promote local manufacturing, renewable‑energy deployment (e.g., PM‑KUSUM, rooftop‑solar schemes) and logistics‑infrastructure upgrades.

The industry can be broken down into three primary service segments:

Segment Core Activities Key Drivers Ocean Freight Full‑container‑load (FCL) and less‑than‑container‑load (LCL) shipments, bulk cargo, trans‑shipment, and port‑to‑port services. Dominant share of total freight value; strong growth in renewable‑energy imports (solar panels, wind‑turbine components) and bulk commodities; expanding container‑ship capacity and new Indian “solar parks”. Air Freight Time‑critical shipments, high‑value/low‑weight cargo, express services, and customs‑cleared door‑to‑door delivery. Rising demand for fast delivery of electronics, pharmaceuticals and perishable goods; growth of e‑commerce and “last‑mile” logistics; increasing air‑cargo capacity at major Indian airports. Customs & Ancillary Services Customs clearance, bonded warehousing, value‑added services (packaging, labelling, reverse logistics), trade‑finance facilitation. Greater cross‑border trade, liberalised customs procedures, adoption of digital customs platforms, and the need for integrated 3PL solutions.

Source: RHP

Growth Profile (CAGR) – Past vs. Future

Segment CAGR FY 19‑24 (Past) CAGR FY 24‑29 (Future) Comment Overall Freight‑Forwarding Industry 10.3 % 10.9 % The market is expected to more than double in size, reflecting sustained macro‑economic expansion and continued diversification of cargo types. Ocean Freight 12.0 % 11.9 % Ocean freight remains the largest and fastest‑growing pillar, underpinned by bulk‑commodity imports and the surge in renewable‑energy equipment shipments. Air Freight 5.5 % 6.6 % Air cargo growth is accelerating as customers demand speed for high‑value and perishable goods; capacity additions at major hubs support this trend. Customs & Ancillary Services 14.9 % 10.3 % Value‑added logistics and customs facilitation are gaining traction, driven by digitalisation of trade processes and the rise of integrated 3PL offerings.

Source: RHP

Glottis Limited – Company Overview

Chennai based Glottis Limited was founded in 2004 by Ramkumar Senthilvel and Kuttappan Manikandan. Following are its core business and services:

Freight Forwarding – Sea, air, and road transport for full-container, break-bulk, and project cargo.

– Sea, air, and road transport for full-container, break-bulk, and project cargo. Logistics & 3PL – Warehousing, cross-docking, last-mile delivery, and value-added services such as packaging, labelling, and reverse logistics.

– Warehousing, cross-docking, last-mile delivery, and value-added services such as packaging, labelling, and reverse logistics. Customs Brokerage & Clearance – Documentation, duty optimisation, and regulatory compliance.

– Documentation, duty optimisation, and regulatory compliance. Sector Focus – Renewable-energy equipment, engineering goods, home appliances, minerals, and agro-products.

– Renewable-energy equipment, engineering goods, home appliances, minerals, and agro-products. Geographic Footprint – Operations in over 120 countries with 8 Indian branch offices located in Delhi, Gujarat, Kolkata, Mumbai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Competitive Positioning

Strengths

Asset-Light “Right-of-Use” Model – Low capital intensity with flexibility to scale volumes without heavy CAPEX.

– Low capital intensity with flexibility to scale volumes without heavy CAPEX. Extensive Global Network – Membership in worldwide freight forwarding bodies and agency agreements in over 30 countries.

– Membership in worldwide freight forwarding bodies and agency agreements in over 30 countries. Diversified Service Suite – End-to-end logistics solutions (forwarding → warehousing → customs → last-mile), reducing client dependence on multiple vendors.

– End-to-end logistics solutions (forwarding → warehousing → customs → last-mile), reducing client dependence on multiple vendors. Sector-Specific Expertise – Strong presence in renewable-energy logistics, a high-growth segment in India.

– Strong presence in renewable-energy logistics, a high-growth segment in India. Experienced Promoter Team – Over 18 years in logistics with deep relationships with shipping lines and carriers.

Weaknesses

Geographic Concentration of Warehousing – The Majority of warehouse assets are in Tamil Nadu, limiting diversification of physical footprint.

– The Majority of warehouse assets are in Tamil Nadu, limiting diversification of physical footprint. Foreign-Exchange Exposure – Significant USD receivables and payables, with volatility potentially impacting margins.

– Significant USD receivables and payables, with volatility potentially impacting margins. Dependence on Key Promoters – Strategic decisions and board composition are heavily influenced by the two founders.

Financial Profile

Robust Revenue Growth: Glottis Limited witnessed a revenue CAGR of ~40 % over FY 2023–25, with revenue rising from ₹4,782.73 mn in FY 2023 to ₹9,411.73 mn in FY 2025. The growth was driven by scale-up of core freight-forwarding operations across 120+ countries, strategic agency agreements expanding last-mile and customs-clearance services, right-of-use asset expansion, and strong organic growth from third-party customers. While FY 2024 growth was modest (+4 % YoY), FY 2025 revenue surged (+89 % YoY) on expanded network coverage and higher billable volumes.

Better Profitability: PAT grew from ₹224.37 mn in FY 2023 to ₹561.44 mn in FY 2025, representing a CAGR of ~58 %, while PAT margin remained stable at about 6 %. The EBITDA margin improved from 7.00 % in FY 2023 to 8.12 % in FY 2024 and 8.34 % in FY 2025, supported by operational efficiencies from the asset-light right-of-use model, disciplined cost management, and higher volumes in high-margin renewable-energy cargoes.

Table: Peers Comparison

Name of the Company Market Price (MP) (₹) Revenue from Operations (₹ mn) EPS (Basic & Diluted) (₹) PAT Margin (%) NAV (₹ per Share) P/E Ratio Glottis Limited 129* 9,411.73 7.02 5.97 12.32 18.4 Allcargo Logistics Limited 31.44 1,60,215.30 1.75 0.31 24.65 17.95 Transport Corporation of India Limited 1,156.50 44,917.76 53.43 9.26 279.65 25.60

Source: RHP; * – upper end of price band

Table: KPI Comparison

Company Particular (units) FY23 FY24 FY25 CAGR Glottis Limited Revenue from operations (₹ mn) 4,782.73 4,971.77 9,411.73 40% EBITDA (₹ mn) 334.71 403.58 784.50 53% EBITDA Margin (%) 7.00 8.12 8.34 – PAT (₹ mn) 224.37 309.58 561.44 58% PAT Margin (%) 4.69 6.23 5.97 – EPS – Basic & Diluted (₹) 65.92 3.87 7.02 – Total Borrowings (₹ mn) 306.12 80.81 221.41 – Net worth (₹ mn) 115.17 423.51 985.29 – ROE (%) 194.82 73.10 56.98 – ROCE (%) 256.67 95.91 72.58 – Debt – Equity Ratio 2.66 0.19 0.22 – Working Capital Days (days) 5 17 29 – Throughput Volumes (TEUs) 59,417 95,072 112,146 – Allcargo Logistics Ltd Revenue from operations (₹ mn) 1,80,507.70 1,31,878.30 1,60,215.30 -6% EBITDA (₹ mn) 11,469.00 4,596.50 5,300.50 -32% EBITDA Margin (%) 6.35 3.49 3.31 – PAT (₹ mn) 6,532.10 1,400.00 491.80 -73% PAT Margin (%) 3.62 1.06 0.31 – EPS – Basic & Diluted (₹) 6.41 1.52 0.36 – Total Borrowings (₹ mn) 7,051.60 9,668.70 11,688.90 – Net worth (₹ mn) 28,142.10 25,216.30 24,225.60 – ROE (%) 23.21 5.55 2.03 – ROCE (%) 39.31 2.03 3.49 – Debt – Equity Ratio 0.25 0.38 0.48 – Working Capital Days (days) NA NA NA – Throughput Volumes (TEUs) 604,500 604,600 648,500 – Transport Corporation of India Ltd Revenue from operations (₹ mn) 37,825.73 44,917.76 40,242.64 3% EBITDA (₹ mn) 4,683.70 4,864.17 5,506.69 8% EBITDA Margin (%) 12.38 12.09 12.26 – PAT (₹ mn) 3,205.89 3,544.60 4,160.11 14% PAT Margin (%) 8.48 8.81 9.26 – EPS – Basic & Diluted (₹) 40.96 45.18 53.43 – Total Borrowings (₹ mn) 625.22 1,503.35 1,552.49 – Net worth (₹ mn) 16,893.94 19,914.29 21,423.55 – ROE (%) 18.98 17.80 19.42 – ROCE (%) 22.14 17.49 19.56 – Debt – Equity Ratio 0.04 0.08 0.07 – Working Capital Days (days) 46 48 49 – Throughput Volumes (TEUs) NA 139,000 154,000 –

Source: RHP