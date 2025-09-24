Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited IPO Details

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited (JARO) is a rapidly expanding online higher education and upskilling platform that collaborates with leading Indian institutions — including IIMs, IITs and other premier universities — to offer a wide portfolio of degree programmes, professional certificates, and short-term courses. Leveraging its proprietary learning management system, Jaro Connect, and a robust digital infrastructure, the company has grown its revenue from ₹1.22 billion in FY 2023 to ₹2.52 billion in FY 2025, maintaining healthy EBITDA margins and a strong balance sheet. Headquartered in Mumbai, JARO is led by Chairman & Managing Director Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe and CEO Ranjita Raman, and serves a diversified learner base across western, northern, and southern India.

Offer Details of the IPO

Total Offer Size : Up to INR 4,500 million issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to INR 1,700 million together with an offer for sale of up to INR 2,800 million.

: Up to INR 4,500 million issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to INR 1,700 million together with an offer for sale of up to INR 2,800 million. Selling Shareholders: Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe, the promoter and Chairman/MD of JARO

Price Band: INR 846 to INR 890 per Equity Share

Book‑Running Lead Managers (BRLMs):

Nuvama Wealth Management Limited

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited

Systematix Corporate Services Limited

Indian Online Higher Education Sector – A Deep Dive

The Indian online higher‑education and up-skilling market is a fast-growing, technology-driven segment of the broader education ecosystem. It sits at the intersection of traditional university degree programmes, professional‑skill certification, and test‑preparation services, all delivered through digital platforms (Learning Management Systems, virtual classrooms, AI-enabled tutoring, and mobile-first content). The market is characterised by:

Table: Key Segments

Key Segments What It Covers Typical Offerings Degree Education Full-time or part-time undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes offered by Tier I/II universities in partnership with online platforms. MBA, B.Tech, M.Sc., Ph.D. programmes; blended learning models. Technical & STEM Upskilling Short-term, industry-focused courses that build job-ready technical skills. Data Science, AI/ML, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Robotics, Software Development. Managerial & Behavioural Upskilling Executive-level and mid-career programmes that enhance leadership, strategy, and soft skill capabilities. Leadership, Project Management, Digital Marketing, Business Analytics, Design Thinking. Professional Certification Industry-recognised certificates that validate specialised competencies. PMP, CFA, Six Sigma, Google Cloud, AWS, Cisco, and Microsoft certifications. Test Preparation & Coaching Structured content and mock exams for competitive examinations and entrance tests. CAT, GATE, UPSC, GRE/GMAT, State-level engineering/medical exams. Corporate B2B Solutions LMS, virtual learning centres, and talent development portals are sold to enterprises and educational institutions. White label platforms, employee learning portals, analytics dashboards.

Source: RHP

These segments are increasingly inter‑linked – a learner may enrol in a degree programme, supplement it with technical upskilling, and finish with a professional certification, all through a single digital provider.

Table: Growth Snapshot

Period CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) Comment Historical (pre 2023) ≈ 9.4 % (2018- 2023) Growth was driven by early digital adoption, smartphone penetration, and the first wave of university platform collaborations. Recent (FY 2023, FY 2025) ≈ 24.6 % (2023- 2025) Accelerated by pandemic-induced habit change, expanded partner university tie-ups (e.g., IIMs, IITs), and higher corporate spend on employee upskilling. Projected (FY 2025, FY 2028) ≈ 25.7 % (2025 2028P) The market is expected to more than double from INR 2.09 bn in FY 2025 to INR 4.15 bn in FY 2028, underpinned by continued demand for flexible learning, rising disposable incomes, and the government’s push for skill-based employment. Segment Level Outlook Degree Education: 20-22 % CAGR (steady university partnerships.Technical Upskilling: 30-35 % CAGR (high demand for AI/Cloud skills).Professional Certification: 25-28 % CAGR (industry-driven credentialing).Test Prep: 15-18 % CAGR (stable but slower than upskilling). The technical upskilling slice is the fastest-growing, reflecting the talent gap in emerging technologies. Certification and degree segments benefit from the credibility of top-tier institutions, while test prep remains a mature, lower-growth niche.

Source: RHP

JARO Institute of Technology Management & Research Limited – Company Overview

Jaro Education, incorporated on 9 July 2009, is headquartered in Mumbai. The company is led by Founder & MD Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe and CEO Ranjita Raman, supported by a board of independent directors, including two women members. It has grown steadily by focusing on bridging the gap between learners and universities through innovative technology and strong operational support.

Operating under the Jaro Education brand, the company is a leading online higher education and upskilling platform. It markets, sells, and facilitates the delivery of degree programmes, diplomas, and professional certificate courses offered by partner universities and institutes. While Jaro does not create academic content, it provides a comprehensive ecosystem including its proprietary technology platforms (Jaro Connect and LMS), marketing and sales support, student services, and certification facilitation, ensuring a seamless learning experience for students across India.

The company collaborates with top academic institutions, including premier IIMs and IITs, 15 Tier 2 universities such as D.Y. Patil, Manipal, and Symbiosis, as well as international partners like the University of Toronto, Deakin University, and MIT Sloan. In addition, Jaro operates alongside peer online education platforms, including UpGrad, Great Learning, Simplilearn, and TalentSprint, reinforcing its strong presence and competitive positioning in the online higher education and upskilling sector.

Competitive Positioning

Strengths

Premium Academic Partnerships – Direct ties with the country’s top IIMs/IITs give Jaro a unique “brand‑halo” and access to high-value programmes.

– Direct ties with the country’s top IIMs/IITs give Jaro a unique “brand‑halo” and access to high-value programmes. Fast‑Growing Revenue & High Margins – Consistent double-digit top-line growth and EBITDA margins > 30 % demonstrate a scalable, asset-light model.

– Consistent double-digit top-line growth and EBITDA margins > 30 % demonstrate a scalable, asset-light model. Robust Technology Stack – Proprietary LMS and Jaro Connect enable rapid course onboarding, data-driven marketing, and a seamless learner experience.

– Proprietary LMS and Jaro Connect enable rapid course onboarding, data-driven marketing, and a seamless learner experience. Large, Dedicated Sales Force – ~750 salespeople provide a strong go-to-market engine and generate a high volume of enrolments.

– ~750 salespeople provide a strong go-to-market engine and generate a high volume of enrolments. Diversified Course Offering – 268 programmes across degrees, diplomas, and certificates (including niche arts, journalism, and doctoral tracks) differentiate Jaro from many peers that focus only on certificates.

– 268 programmes across degrees, diplomas, and certificates (including niche arts, journalism, and doctoral tracks) differentiate Jaro from many peers that focus only on certificates. Strong Capital Returns – ROE ≈ 35 % and ROCE ≈ 37 % place the company among the most efficient operators in the sector.

Weaknesses / Risks

· Dependence on Partner Institutions : Jaro does not create content; revenue depends on partner universities’ willingness to continue online delivery. Loss of a major partner (e.g., an IIM or IIT) could cause a material revenue dip.

· Revenue Concentration : About 33% of revenue comes from a few Tier 1 partners, and ~73% of revenue is concentrated in Western India. Regional economic slowdown or regulatory changes could disproportionately affect earnings.

· Related Party Transactions : Significant unsecured loans and lease rent arrangements exist with promoter-controlled entities (Global Education Trust, Jaro Toppscholars, etc.). This creates a perception of related party risk and potential cash flow strain if counterparties default.

· Leverage: Total borrowings are well below equity (≈0.3×) with cash and cash equivalents of INR 50.78 million, indicating low financial risk and adequate liquidity.

· Recent Subsidiary Disposals : Removal of Net Employment Services and Jaro Education subsidiaries reduced the asset base and eliminated goodwill, resulting in loss of ancillary revenue streams and potential operational synergies.

· Litigation & Tax Disputes : Ongoing tax disputes (≈₹48 mn) and a pending IT law case could lead to cash outflows or reputational impact if judgments are adverse.

· Limited International Exposure : Almost all operations and partners are India-based, leading to missed overseas growth opportunities and higher vulnerability to domestic regulatory changes.

· Key Person Dependency : The Salunkhe family and senior executives hold multiple overlapping roles across the group, creating succession risk and governance concerns if any key individual departs.

Financial Profile

Fast Revenue growth: Jaro has seen a revenue growth of 60%+ in FY24 and 25%+ in FY25. This has been primarily driven by an expansion of partner institution network and scale up of its digital platform. Following are the key details:

Partner‑institution expansion – The Group added 9 new programmes with IIM‑Ahmedabad and 10 with IIM‑Kozhikode in FY 2025, and deepened ties with IIT‑Delhi, IIT‑Madras, and other top-ranked institutes. These high-visibility collaborations generated higher-margin “service” contracts.

Scale‑up of the digital platform (Jaro Connect & LMS) – The technology investment supported a larger enrolment pipeline.

Margins are expanding – The net‑profit margin more than doubled from FY 2023 to FY 2025, reflecting both higher‑margin service contracts and better cost control (e.g., stable employee‑benefit expense growth of ~₹ 120 mn YoY versus revenue growth of ~₹ 1,300 mn). EBITDA margin increased to 33 % in FY25 (31.93 % in FY 2024 5), indicating that operating leverage is being realised.

High Return Ratios: Strong ROE & ROCE – After the disposal of subsidiaries, the firm generated a ROE above 35 % and a ROCE above 37 %.

Table: KPI Comparison

Company Name Particulars (Units) FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 CAGR Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited Financial KPIs Gross Revenue (INR mn) 3,165.73 4,877.34 6,255.43 41% Gross Revenue (y-o-y growth%) 26.56% 54.07% 28.26% – Net Revenue (INR mn) 1,221.45 1,990.45 2,522.63 44% Net Revenue (y-o-y growth%) 44.37% 62.96% 26.74% – EBIT (INR mn) 202.14 568.01 744.33 – EBITDA (INR mn) 255.53 635.59 835.81 87% EBITDA Margin (%) 20.92% 31.93% 33.13% – PAT Margin (%) 9.35% 18.75% 20.34% – Current Ratio 1.62 2.59 3.09 – Net Working Capital 3.19 2.77 1.93 – Debt – Equity Ratio 0.45 0.21 0.30 – Trade Receivable Turnover Ratio 18.33 20.34 10.53 – Net Worth (INR mn) 778.45 1,174.32 1,715.47 – Return on Net Worth (%) 14.87% 32.35% 30.12% – Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) (%) 19.12% 40.90% 37.38% – Total Asset Turnover Ratio 0.80 1.05 1.05 – Return on Equity Ratio (RoE) (%) 15.05% 37.82% 35.76% – Operational KPIs Number of Universities 29 34 36 – CAGR of Universities (%) 38.10% 17.24% 5.88% – Number of Admissions 21,579 29,145 31,434 – CAGR of Admission (%) 9.23% 35.06% 7.85% – Number of Offices and Studios 29 37 39 – CAGR of Offices and Studios (%) 0.00% 27.59% 5.41% – Learners Acquisition Cost 18,372 20,203 24,356 –

Source: RHP