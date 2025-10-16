Midwest Limited IPO

Midwest is a mining and materials firm based in Hyderabad. It is an end-to-end player that explores for mines, develops them, and distributes mined materials. The mined materials include premium varieties of granite (Black Galaxy and Absolute Black), quartz, and quartzite as well as heavy minerals sand. Its IPO comprises fresh issue and offer for sale. The new issue is intended to finance the next stage of its vertical integration. With the new offer proceeds, it is expanding its output of quartz grit and powder, modernising its fleet of logistics vehicles, and strengthening the balance sheet.
Offer details of the IPO
Price Band: INR 1014 to INR 1065 per Equity Share
Book–Running Lead Managers
Indian Mining & Materials Market – Overview
The mining and materials sector in India is dependent on construction, infrastructure as well as process industries – to name a few. Recent governmental reforms and the drive to source more of their inputs domestically have also helped momentum. In driving this new narrative, organisations that embrace the power of operational effectiveness and technology with an aspiration for a sustainable future have emerged as leaders. Midwest Ltd. works in three closely aligned sectors that underpin this industry and the economy as a whole.
Table: Key Segments
|Key Segment
|What it Covers
|Natural‑Stone (Dimensional Stone) – Granite, Marble & Quartzite
|Exploration, extraction and processing of dimension‑stone blocks (slabs). The key items are Black Galaxy Granite, Absolute Black Granite, and other similar coloured granites as well as exclusive marble and quartzite.
|Quartz – Raw‑Material & Value‑Added Products
|Mining of high‑purity quartz deposits, grinding into grit and powder for use in applications such as engineered stone, solar glass and semiconductors. Phase I of the quartz‑processing plant (≈243ktpa) is already online.
|Heavy‑Mineral‑Sand (HMS) – Rutile, Ilmenite, Zircon, Garnet, Monazite & Sillimanite
|Exploration, mining and beneficiation of beach‑sand placer deposits that provide titanium‑feedstock for higher value chain, such as TiO₂ pigments or as a base metal (titanium) and rare‑earth concentrates (monazite) which are the raw materials necessary to develop high‑tech, aerospace and renewable‑energy supply chains.
|Diamond‑Wire Manufacturing
|Manufacture of diamond‑wire, precision-cutting tools for applications in the stone processing industry and related downstream markets including semiconductors and photovoltaic panels. The Hyderabad captive plant serves internal and external customers.
Source: RHP
These segments follow a shared value chain—from prospecting to distribution—and benefit from Midwest’s vertically integrated model. The industry’s capital intensity, strict regulation, and high entry barriers favour large players with scale, mechanisation, and long-term leases, enabling a strong cost advantage.
Table: Growth snapshot
|Segment
|Historical CAGR
(most recent 3‑yr period)
|Projected CAGR
(next 5‑yr horizon)
|Comment
|Granite (Natural‑Stone)
|4.7% (FY2022‑FY2025) – On account of healthy domestic construction demand and high-end export market of black granite like BlackGalaxy Granite.
|6.0%-7.0% (FY2025‑FY2030) – growth of residential/commercial projects and increasing‑value export orientation.
|The market is fragmented, but the Midwest has a distinct upside with its 64% share of BlackGalaxy exports and captive processing.
|Quartz (raw & value‑added)
|8.0 %–8.5 % (FY 2025‑FY 2030) – underpinned by growth in applications such as solar‑glass and high‑purity quartz.
|Phase I currently produces 243ktpa; Phase II will double capacity, placing Midwest amongst a handful of global integrated quartz producers.
|Heavy‑Mineral‑Sand (Ti‑feedstock & REE)
|3.1 %–3.5 % (FY 2025‑FY 2030) – supported by EV, wind turbine and defence sector materials requirements.
|Midwest’s recent licenses in Sri Lanka and planned processing plant (FY2027) will capture a growing non‑Chinese supply chain.
|Diamond‑Wire
|~5 % (FY 2023‑FY 2025) – back‑integration to support internal stone‑cutting and modest external sales.
|~6 % (FY 2025‑FY 2030) – with the need for higher‑precision cutting increasingly becoming a necessity for engineered-stone, semiconductor and solar panel manufacturers.
|Proprietary metallurgy and ERP-driven manufacture maintain unit costs competitive with those of larger tooling OEMs.
Source: RHP
Midwest Limited – Company Overview
Midwest Limited is an Indian mining and minerals company located in Hyderabad, India. It was incorporated in 1981 as Midwest Granite Private Limited. Key management includes Kollareddy Rama Raghava Reddy (President) and Kollareddy Ramachandra (CEO). It is engaged in natural stone mining, processing quartz and manufacturing diamond-wire tool. It has joint ventures with APMDC and IL&FS. Its subsidiaries include Midwest Neostone Private Limited and Midwest Holdings Limited (Isle of Man).
Competitive Positioning
India’s black-galaxy granite output is quite fragmented and Midwest Limited (MWL) has ~20% share, thus the biggest player in the market. Natural stone accounted for 96% of revenue in FY2025, diamond-wire tools and quartz products contributed 2% each. Its global distribution spans North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East as well as Australia. Entry barriers in the segment include its 20+ mining leases (100% renewal) + captive quarries + sector-first ERP & equipment monitoring + R&D partners for eco-friendly tooling.
Strengths
Weaknesses
Financial Profile
Strong topline growth: Midwest recorded a revenue CAGR of 12% over the last two years. EBITDA expanded faster.
Better Profitability: Midwest Limited recorded net margins of 17.17% in FY2025 while RoE increased from 16.25% in FY2023 to 19.42% and RoCE from 14.39% to18.84%. Profitability was also supported by the premium yields from Black Galaxy Granite, and mechanised mining and automation driven efficiencies, economies of scale on higher (104,668 cu m) granite block production volume, as well as one-off gains from sale of Midwest Gold Ltd.
Table: Peers Comparison
|Name of Company
|Revenue from operations (₹ million)
|Closing price on October 6, 2025 (in ₹)
|EPS (₹) Basic
|EPS (₹) Diluted
|NAV (per share) (₹)
|P/E
|Midwest Limited
|6,261.82
|1065.00
|39.42
|39.42
|163.75
|27.01*
|Pokarna Limited
|9,301.28
|769.75
|60.49
|60.49
|250.93
|12.73
Source: RHP; * – based on upper end of price band
Table: KPI Comparison
|Company
|Particulars (with units)
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|CAGR
|Midwest Limited
|Revenue from Operations (₹ million)
|5,025.17
|5,856.24
|6,261.82
|12%
|Revenue from the sale of Black Galaxy Granite (₹ million)
|3,540.74
|4,237.26
|4,354.85
|–
|Revenue from the sale of Absolute Black Granite (₹ million)
|1,291.18
|1,389.90
|1,654.70
|–
|Revenue from the sale of Diamond Wire (₹ million)
|105.20
|88.44
|160.20
|–
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|895.87
|1,514.43
|1,717.80
|38%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|17.83%
|25.86%
|27.43%
|–
|Profit after tax (₹ million)
|544.36
|1,003.24
|1,075.11#
|41%
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|10.83%
|17.13%
|17.17%
|–
|Cashflow from operations (₹ million)
|(519.46)
|1,279.07
|873.14
|–
|Total assets (₹ million)
|6,595.35
|7,604.13
|10,587.00
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) (%)
|14.39%
|25.00%
|18.84%
|–
|Return on Equity (RoE) (%)
|16.25%
|23.78%
|19.42%
|–
|Debt to Equity Ratio
|0.45
|0.29
|0.43
|–
|Interest Coverage Ratio (times)
|7.51
|14.11
|13.37
|–
|Current Ratio
|1.32
|1.68
|1.60
|–
|Working Capital Cycle (in days)
|106
|89
|120
|–
|Pokarna Limited
|Revenue from Operations (₹ million)
|7,253.23
|6,876.14
|9,301.28
|13%
|EBITDA (₹ million)
|1,700.74
|2,096.67
|3,258.36
|38%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|23.45%
|30.49%
|35.03%
|–
|Profit after tax (₹ million)
|658.11
|873.63
|1,875.49
|69%
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|9.07%
|12.71%
|20.16%
|–
|Cashflow from operations (₹ million)
|1,357.15
|1,881.03
|1,911.70
|–
|Total assets (₹ million)
|11,041.83
|12,156.85
|14,031.77
|–
|Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) (%)
|13.77%
|18.31%
|27.41%
|–
|Return on Equity (RoE) (%)
|12.98%
|14.75%
|24.11%
|–
|Debt to Equity Ratio
|0.89
|0.66
|0.42
|–
|Interest Coverage Ratio (times)
|2.72
|4.29
|7.59
|–
|Current Ratio
|1.64
|1.96
|1.93
|–
|Working Capital Cycle (in days)
|165
|157
|121
|–
Source: RHP
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.