Bharti Airtel's GST Demand Slashed to ₹194 Crore After Appeal

23 Aug 2024 , 11:54 AM

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Appellate Authority has revised the GST demand against Bharti Airtel, lowering it to ₹194 Crore from the initial ₹604.66 Crore, following an appeal by the telecom company.

The original GST demand of ₹604.66 Crore was imposed by the GST Department under the reverse charge mechanism. This demand was based on the license fee and spectrum usage charges outlined in the demand note issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Bharti Airtel challenged this demand and filed an appeal with the Commissioner (Appeals) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Appellate Authority in Delhi.

The Appellate Authority, after reviewing the case, passed an order significantly reducing the GST demand to ₹194 Crore.

The company, in its regulatory filing on Thursday, mentioned that it received the order on August 21 and is currently assessing the impact of the appeal decision. Bharti Airtel has stated that it will take appropriate action based on the outcome of this assessment.

Related Tags

  • Bharti Airtel
  • Bharti Airtel news
  • GST Demand
