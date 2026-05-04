Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex start the week on a volatile note!

The Indian benchmark indices experienced a volatile session today on May 4, 2026, with Nifty closing at 24,119 and Sensex gaining over 355 points to close at 77,269. Easing crude oil prices and positive sentiment around state election results drove a broad-based recovery, with Realty, Metal, and Healthcare stocks leading the charge.
1. Jio Financial Services Limited – closing at 253.70 up by 2.98%
2. Adani Enterprises Limited – closing at 2,473.00 up by 2.68%
3. Reliance Industries Limited – closing at 1,467.20 up by 2.54%
1. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited – closing at 1,288.40 down by 2.61%
2. ONGC – closing at 292.90 down by 2.22%
3. TCS – closing at 2,430.00 down by 1.77%
1. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd-
|
Indices
|
Change
|
2.41%
|
1.09%
|
1.03%
|
0.89%
|
0.55%
|
0.42%
|
0.38%
|
-0.95%
Brent crude slipped to around $113 per barrel from $120+, after US President Trump said the US would help guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Lower oil prices directly benefit India by easing inflation concerns and reducing pressure on the current account deficit.
State election results, particularly from West Bengal, provided a short-term sentiment boost to markets. Positive political outcomes lifted investor confidence, triggering fresh buying across sectors.
All major sectoral indices traded in the green, with Auto, FMCG, Financial Services, and Metal leading gains. This broad participation reflected renewed investor confidence rather than selective or defensive buying.
Mid-cap and small-cap indices also participated strongly, with Nifty Midcap 100 gaining over 1% and Nifty Small cap 100 adding 0.86%. This signals that buying was widespread and not limited to large-cap stocks alone.
Easing crude oil prices and positive election sentiment drove broad-based buying across most sectors. Realty surged 2.41% on reduced inflation fears and improved housing demand outlook, Metal gained 1.09% on easing geopolitical tensions and infrastructure momentum, while Healthcare rose 1.03% on defensive buying and strong earnings visibility. IT was the only exception, slipping 0.95% as the global AI trade continued to pull foreign capital away from traditional tech stocks.
May 4, 2026, reflected a positive and broad-based market trend:
• Realty, Metal, and Healthcare stocks led the gains, supported by easing crude oil prices and improving global cues
• Auto and FMCG sectors remained positive, backed by steady demand outlook and investor confidence
• IT stocks underperformed, facing mild selling pressure amid sector-specific weakness
With Nifty rising 121.75 points (+0.51%) and Sensex gaining 355.90 points (+0.46%), market sentiment improved, driven by falling crude oil prices, positive political developments, and broad-based buying across large, mid, and small-cap stocks
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