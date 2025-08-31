FIIs Sell ₹8,313 Crore in Indian Equities; DIIs Step Up With ₹11,487 Crore Buying

Foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹8,313 crore from Indian equities on Friday, while domestic institutions more than offset that selling with ₹11,487 crore of net purchases, provisional exchange figures showed.

DIIs were active buyers, putting in ₹20,677 crore worth of trades and selling about ₹9,189 crore. On the other side, FIIs bought equities worth ₹9,680 crore but exited with sales of ₹17,993 crore.

The trend this year remains unchanged, FIIs have dumped shares worth ₹2.09 lakh crore, while DIIs have absorbed the pressure with net buying of over ₹5.03 lakh crore.

The Sensex ended 270 points lower at 79,809.65. Fresh concerns over possible U.S. tariffs on Indian exports dragged sentiment and kept foreign inflows muted.

Market breadth was weak with most sectoral indices in the red. Still, consumer-oriented stocks eked out a 0.6% gain, helped by hopes that the GST Council could announce supportive measures. Away from the benchmarks, the mid- and small-cap indices managed to climb about 0.5%, as investors rotated money into broader market opportunities.

Among large companies, ITC and HDFC Bank held up well, while Reliance Industries lost steam after an early bounce. Defensives and a few financials offered some cushion, though overall sentiment stayed cautious.

For the week, both the Sensex and Nifty slipped modestly, weighed down by persistent foreign selling and global trade worries. The broader market, however, told a different story mid- and small-caps registered gains, reflecting steady domestic inflows. FMCG and select financials helped limit the fall, while metals and IT stocks were the main drags.

The split was clear: large-caps remained under pressure from global factors and foreign outflows, while smaller counters benefited from domestic money chasing consumption-led themes.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com