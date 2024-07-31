iifl-logo

Indian Markets Extend Gains for Fourth Consecutive Session

31 Jul 2024 , 03:44 PM

On July 31, Indian benchmark indices continued their upward momentum for the fourth consecutive session, with the Nifty 50 closing at 24,951.20, marking a gain of 93.90 points or 0.38%. The Sensex also ended higher, up 285.94 points or 0.35%, closing at 81,741.34. The market saw 1,828 shares advancing, 1,613 shares declining, and 78 shares remaining unchanged.

Among the top gainers on the Nifty were NTPC, Asian Paints, BPCL, JSW Steel, and Tata Motors. Conversely, the biggest losers included Britannia Industries, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Tata Consumer, Reliance Industries, and Grasim Industries.

On the sectoral front, most indices closed in the green, with notable gains in the media, power, healthcare, metal, and pharma sectors, each rising by 1%. However, the realty and PSU Bank sectors did not share in the gains and ended the day in the red.

The BSE midcap index showed a nearly 1% increase, while the smallcap index ended marginally lower, reflecting mixed sentiment in the broader market.

