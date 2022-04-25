Indias exports of ceramics, glassware products hit record in FY22

Indias exports of ceramics and glassware products hit a record of $3464 million in 2021-22. The figure has surged 168.11% from $1292 million reported in FY14.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the export growth of ceramic tiles had been achieved because of a surge in shipments of ceramic tiles and sanitary wares products.

Goyal said Indian tile industry has become global player and earns foreign exchange for the nation with Make In India approach. He said today India is Worlds second largest manufacturer of tiles.

He added that the export growth of glassware products has been achieved because of a surge in shipments of articles of glass packing of goods, made-ups articles of glass fibre, sanitary fixtures of porcelain, glass mirror and tinted non-wired glass.

India exports to more than 125 countries and top destinations include Saudi Arabia, United States, Mexico, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Oman, Indonesia, United Kingdom and Poland.

Powered by Capital Market – Live News