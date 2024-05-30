iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indian stock markets end the day in red

30 May 2024 , 03:46 PM

Indian stock markets continued their downward trend for the fifth consecutive session on May 30, with the Nifty closing below 22,500. The Sensex fell by 617.30 points, or 0.83%, ending the day at 73,885.60. Similarly, the Nifty dropped by 216.00 points, or 0.95%, to settle at 22,488.70.

Market breadth was negative, with 993 shares advancing, 2,395 shares declining, and 461 shares remaining unchanged. Among the major losers on the Nifty were Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation, Wipro, and Titan Company. Conversely, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank emerged as the top gainers.

Sector-wise performance showed a mixed trend. The Bank index managed to gain 0.5%, bucking the overall market decline. However, sectors such as Auto, FMCG, Metal, IT, and Healthcare faced losses ranging from 1 to 2%.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices also witnessed a decline, each shedding 1.2%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • closing bell
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Metropolis Healthcare Acquires Ambika Pathology for ₹17 Crore; Stock Rises 2.85%

Metropolis Healthcare Acquires Ambika Pathology for ₹17 Crore; Stock Rises 2.85%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Sep 2025|11:10 AM
Texmaco Rail secures ₹86.85 Crore order from Ultratech Cement

Texmaco Rail secures ₹86.85 Crore order from Ultratech Cement

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Sep 2025|11:01 AM
Power Grid Wins Interstate Transmission Project in UP and MP

Power Grid Wins Interstate Transmission Project in UP and MP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Sep 2025|10:23 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 19th September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 19th September 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Sep 2025|07:24 AM
IREDA sanctions ₹1,134 Crore loan to subsidiary

IREDA sanctions ₹1,134 Crore loan to subsidiary

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2025|03:00 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.