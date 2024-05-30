Indian stock markets end the day in red

Indian stock markets continued their downward trend for the fifth consecutive session on May 30, with the Nifty closing below 22,500. The Sensex fell by 617.30 points, or 0.83%, ending the day at 73,885.60. Similarly, the Nifty dropped by 216.00 points, or 0.95%, to settle at 22,488.70.

Market breadth was negative, with 993 shares advancing, 2,395 shares declining, and 461 shares remaining unchanged. Among the major losers on the Nifty were Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation, Wipro, and Titan Company. Conversely, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank emerged as the top gainers.

Sector-wise performance showed a mixed trend. The Bank index managed to gain 0.5%, bucking the overall market decline. However, sectors such as Auto, FMCG, Metal, IT, and Healthcare faced losses ranging from 1 to 2%.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices also witnessed a decline, each shedding 1.2%.

